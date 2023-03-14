Mary Cosby Films with 'RHOSLC' Ladies for Season 4: 'The Show Was Missing Something,' Says Source

Mary Cosby is ready for her Bravo comeback!

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm that Cosby, 50, is returning to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for its upcoming fourth season.

"It's not yet known whether she'll be a friend or a full-time cast member," a production source tells PEOPLE. "It's early in filming still, and casting decisions often shift as the months go on."

Another insider close to the show adds that Cosby "is excited to be in the fold again, as are the women to have her return."

"The ladies have said before the show was missing something without Mary last season," the insider notes. "So there's feeling among all that the magic is back."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo/Getty

News of her return comes as footage of Cosby filming with the RHOSLC cast surfaced on social media. The response online has been largely positive, with fans saying "last season felt so off without her chaotic energy" and "yaaaaassssssss I'm elated Miss Mary is back."

Cosby had been an OG cast member on RHOLSC when it premiered in November 2020. However, she left the reality series ahead of season 3, despite denying exit rumors via Twitter beforehand.

"Mary has not been filming," a source close to production told PEOPLE at the time. "Her tweet is surprising as she knew her fate on the show by not showing up at the reunion."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Bravo

In addition to Cosby, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay will also be returning for season 4.

Jen Shah had been a series regular before reporting to prison in Texas last month, where she will serve 6.5 years for her controversial telemarketing scheme. Jennie Nguyen joined the group in the show's sophomore run but was fired ahead of season 3 for her racially insensitive social posts.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season 4 return date has not yet been announced.