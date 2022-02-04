Mary Cosby Denies Reports She's Leaving RHOSLC After 2 Seasons: 'A Complete Lie'

"This story is not true," Mary Cosby tweeted amid reports of her RHOSLC exit

Cosby, 49, spoke out amid reports that she's leaving the Bravo hit after two seasons, calling any speculation about a potential exit "a complete lie."

"This story is not true!! This is a complete fabrication," she wrote on Twitter Friday. "A complete lie! I have not spoke [sic] to anyone!!

Amid rumors of her departure, Cosby thanked fans on Instagram days earlier for supporting her.

"Silence is Enough! To The Leaders of the world..' My Followers" & New Ones"! I Love you! 💖," she wrote beside a photo of herself. "Thank you for your Love #❤️❤️❤️ & Support."

And despite Cosby's denials, the same source also tells PEOPLE that Cosby is not returning to the franchise.

Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE request for comment.

RHOSLC premiered on Bravo in November 2020, starring Cosby, Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. Jennie Nguyen joined the group in the show's sophomore run.

Cosby previously explained her absence from the season 2 reunion, saying she felt the other women would "tell lies" about her.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," she later explained of her absence during a conversation on Twitter Spaces hosted by Twitter user @Tea_witdre. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt. I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."

Franchise producer Andy Cohen said it was "very disappointing" that Cosby opted not to attend. But the 53-year-old "had a sense" that she would likely skip it.

"I spoke to her on New Year's Eve, a few hours before I went on the air [for CNN], we had a long talk," he said while hosting Sirius XM's Radio Andy, according to Page Six. "It's her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore."

Cohen then argued that Housewives who skip reunion tapings "allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture."

Andy Cohen on Mary Cosby Credit: Charles Sykes/getty

"I'd much rather hear from her," the Watch What Happens Live host added. "And the truth of the matter is she was a huge part of the success of this show."

RHOSLC has also already experienced a major casting shakeup ahead of season 3. Last month, Nguyen was fired by Bravo after racially insensitive posts from her deactivated Facebook page resurfaced.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,' " the statement read. "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention."