Marvin J. Chomsky, Four-Time Emmy-Winning Roots and Star Trek Director, Dead at 92

Marvin J. Chomsky — a prolific television director and multiple Emmy winner known for projects like Roots and the original Star Trek series — has died.

The director's son, producer Peter Chomsky, confirmed his father's death at age 92 to multiple outlets this week, including Variety.

Chomsky died in his sleep on Monday, Peter told Deadline. He also revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that his father's death was a result of natural causes, and occurred at a hospice facility in Santa Monica, California.

"Marvin Chomsky made a difference in our world using the medium of motion pictures to both entertain and educate viewers," Peter told The Wrap.

Leonard Nimoy, Marvin Chomsky, William Shatner Leonard Nimoy, Marvin Chomsky and William Shatner at the 1982 Emmy Awards | Credit: George Long /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

A cousin of linguist Noam Chomsky, the late director was born in New York City in 1929 and attended Syracuse University, graduating in 1950.

He began his career in the late 1950s as a set decorator and art director — notably, he took on the latter role for episodes of Gunsmoke in the 1960s.

Chomsky would go on to rack up more than 60 directing credits and several producing credits over the span of his career, until his retirement in 1995.

Aside from his work on Star Trek, Gunsmoke and Roots, another of Chomsky's notable directing credits includes episodes of Hawaii Five-O in the early 1970s. He took home Emmys for Holocaust (1978), Attica (1980), Inside the Third Reich (1982), and Peter The Great (1986).

After winning his third Emmy, for Inside the Third Reich, Chomsky remarked that the events behind the projects — referring to the Holocaust, Attica prison riot and Nazis in Germany — "never should have happened."

During a a 2007 interview for the Television Academy, the late Joseph M. Wilcots, who was nominated for an Emmy for Roots, said, "Marvin Chomsky was a brilliant director who always thought his shots out very clearly."

"His direction, to me, was always precise and always clear," Wilcots added.