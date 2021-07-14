Marvel's Loki Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+
Loki, which premiered June 11 on Disney+, announced the news during the season one finale
Disney+ has officially renewed Loki for season two.
The announcement was made during the end credits of the sixth episode and season one finale Wednesday. The credits revealed a case file with a red stamp reading, "Loki will return in season 2." No additional details about the upcoming season were shared.
The live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the fan-favorite Avengers villain Loki. The storyline picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows Loki, the God of Mischief, as he steps out of his brother Thor's shadow. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant also star in the show.
In June, Business Insider reported that Disney CEO Bob Chapek called Loki been Disney+'s biggest premiere yet. The MCU show also makes history with Marvel's first openly bisexual lead character.
In episode three of Loki, Hiddleston's titular character opened up about his sexuality during a conversation with a female timeline-hopping variant named Sylvie. While discussing romantic partners, Sylvie asked the villain: "How about you? You're a prince. Must've been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince."
"A bit of both. I suspect the same as you," Loki replied.
Following the episode's release, series director Kate Herron confirmed and celebrated on Twitter that the scene established Loki as the MCU's first openly bisexual character
"From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual," she wrote. "It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu."
Season 1 of Loki is now streaming on Disney+.