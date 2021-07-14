Marvel's Loki Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+

Loki, which premiered June 11 on Disney+, announced the news during the season one finale

Disney+ has officially renewed Loki for season two.

The announcement was made during the end credits of the sixth episode and season one finale Wednesday. The credits revealed a case file with a red stamp reading, "Loki will return in season 2." No additional details about the upcoming season were shared.

The live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the fan-favorite Avengers villain Loki. The storyline picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows Loki, the God of Mischief, as he steps out of his brother Thor's shadow. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant also star in the show.

Marvel Studios' LOKI Credit: courtesy of Marvel Studios

In June, Business Insider reported that Disney CEO Bob Chapek called Loki been Disney+'s biggest premiere yet. The MCU show also makes history with Marvel's first openly bisexual lead character.

In episode three of Loki, Hiddleston's titular character opened up about his sexuality during a conversation with a female timeline-hopping variant named Sylvie. While discussing romantic partners, Sylvie asked the villain: "How about you? You're a prince. Must've been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince."

"A bit of both. I suspect the same as you," Loki replied.

summer tv preview Tom Hiddleston as Loki | Credit: Marvel Studios

Following the episode's release, series director Kate Herron confirmed and celebrated on Twitter that the scene established Loki as the MCU's first openly bisexual character

"From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual," she wrote. "It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu."