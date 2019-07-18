Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to End with Season 7

The end is nigh for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

EW has confirmed that the long-running ABC series will conclude with its forthcoming seventh season, which is due in 2020. Deadline was the first to report the news.

Marvel Television’s first series, the MCU-set drama premiered in 2013 and was initially centered on Special Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who died in Marvel’s Avengers but was eventually resurrected and set about forming a team to tackle super-powered threats.

Over the course of the run, the titular spies have combatted H.Y.D.R.A. and the Kree aliens, traveled through time and space, and crossed paths with familiar Marvel Comics characters like Ghost Rider and Lady Sif. In the early seasons, the show tried to include some tie-in with the MCU movies (for example: The H.Y.D.R.A. twist in Captain America: Winter Soldier had a massive impact on the show’s first season), but it stopped doing in the past few seasons.

Image zoom Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC/Matthias Clamer

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Looks Back on Playing Iron Man: I’m Not Defined by ‘What I Did’ with Marvel

The series is currently in its sixth season, which takes place a year after Coulson died (again) and follows the remaining members of the team — New S.H.I.E.L.D. director Mack (Henry Simmons), Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Daisy/Quake (Chloe Bennet), Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), the speedster Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), and Deke (Jeff Ward) — as they defend the planet from a new extra-terrestrial threat.

In the most recent episode, the agents defeated Coulson’s mysterious doppelgänger Sarge (Gregg, yet again), who planned on destroying to the planet to stop an alien invasion.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.