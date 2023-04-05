'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' 's Alex Borstein Admits She's Seen Only 2 Episodes of the Show

The Emmy winner explains why she's consciously avoiding the acclaimed series until its finale — and shares her plans for an ice cream binge-watch party with her daughter when she finally hits play

Published on April 5, 2023
Alex Borstein
Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Alex Borstein may be known for her award-winning performance as brash comedy manager Susie Myerson on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — but that doesn't mean she's an avid watcher of the show.

The 52-year-old actress revealed she's only seen the first two episodes of the Amazon Prime Video series, which begins its fifth and final season on April 14.

"I have not watched this show. I'm not kidding," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I've seen the first two episodes [of the first season] 'cause we went to an international premiere in Berlin, and we were in a theater and then they started running it and we were stuck."

Alex Borstein
Amazon Studios

Borstein shared that she plans to watch "the whole show" with her 10-year-old daughter, Henrietta Borstein Douglas, after season 5 premieres.

"I'm gonna have ice cream in my bed with my daughter and we are gonna watch it," she said.

The Family Guy star revealed the reason she has avoided watching the series before now, sharing, "I can't watch it while I'm doing it, because then I change."

"Anything observed is changed and I change what I'm doing," she explained. "I'll not like how my arm looks, so then for the rest of the season, I'll hold it. It's so bad, so I wait. I have waited this long."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Borstein also opened up about what fans can expect from the highly anticipated final season, teasing, "You are going to laugh and then you are going to sob a tiny bit."

"I think it's satisfying on all those levels," she promised. "I hope. I haven't seen the episodes. I'm a tiny bit terrified myself, but eager and excited. I'm just as excited as the fans are."

In the trailer for the upcoming season, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is questioning what comes next in her career. "It's two steps forward, three steps back, and I'm tired of it," she says of her turbulent experience in show business.

Fortunately for Midge, she can count on those around her for support. "This is it. This is the break," Susie assures her. "They'll see you for what you are — a goddamn star."

As Midge climbs the ladder to stardom, taking important meetings, stepping on stage again, and plotting her fame with Susie, she's also taking a new step in her love life … maybe. Midge spends time with Milo Ventimiglia's still-unnamed character, though she shuts him out of a New York subway with a tiny wave.

Borstein told Entertainment Tonight that she expects her bond with Brosnahan, 32, to last long beyond their time on the show.

"Rachel and I are forever," she shared. "In this business, you're a vagabond. You pick up your stick and your little bandana on the end like a hobo and move on to the next, but this is, again, it's rare."

But with Maisel's leading lady, she said, "I think there's a real friendship there and it's nice. I hope that we can keep in touch when we're old and gray."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season premieres April 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

