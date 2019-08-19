Sterling K. Brown Makes His Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Debut in New Season 3 Teaser

Midge is on the move!

A new teaser for the upcoming third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dropped on Monday, showing Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) as she embarks on a comedy tour opening for musician Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain).

“This is the first of a million tours!” Midge excitedly tells Susie (Alex Borstein).

What follows is a montage of Midge and Susie walking into various hotels, running through casinos and preparing for the comedian’s set backstage.

Along with showing the highs and lows of life on the road, the clip also gives fans their first look at Sterling K. Brown‘s guest role. While the teaser doesn’t give much away, his character is seen greeting Midge and Susie as they sit down on a plane.

“Happy flying,” he says.

Though Brown has been tight-lipped about his role on the hit Amazon show, the This Is Us star recently opened up to PEOPLE about what it was like to join another well-established cast.

“I can say that I’m in it! And I can say that I had a great time doing it,” he said. “The vibe on that set is as delightful as the This Is Us crew. Amy and Dan [Palladino] are incredible. Brosnahan is amazing.”

Raving about the Marvelous cast, Brown also shared a key takeaway from his time on-set.

“They reminded me of what it means to be a good host. I hope that I can be a good host when people come to the This Is Us playground as well,” he said, referring to the new faces joining the upcoming fourth season of his hit NBC series.

Season 3 of Marvelous will also see Midge trying to detangle her personal life. When season 2 left off, she’d betrayed her perfect-on-paper fiancé, Jewish surgeon Benjamin (Zachary Levi), for a tryst with estranged husband Joel (Michael Zegen).

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for its third season Dec. 6 on Amazon.