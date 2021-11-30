Rachel Brosnahan's Midge Seeks Creative Freedom in First Look at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Midge Maisel appears to be landing on her feet again after losing a career opportunity last season.

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which will premiere on Feb. 18.

At the end of Season 3, Rachel Brosnahan's character was kicked off singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain)'s tour for frankly alluding to his sexuality during her set. Now as Season 4 enters the 1960s, Midge and Susie (Alex Borstein) map out what's next for her comedy career as Midge sets her sights on headlining gigs and a more unfiltered approach to shows.

"So the past is behind us. Shy who? One less what? F--- him. Moving forward we need a game plan," Susie says during their regular meeting at the diner.

"You know what's great about me?" Midge tells her manager, who quips: "Humility?"

"No, it's when I'm me," the comedian replies. "No more opening act gigs. I will only do gigs where I can say what I want. That's what Lenny would do."

As fans will recall Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) is Midge's mentor, with whom she sparked a romance last season. When Susie says "that's different, he's Lenny Bruce," Midge is even more determined to create change.

"Then make me Lenny Bruce, make me a headliner," she says. "You're my manager, manage me."

Susie appears hesitant at first — "That's not how the business works," she responds — but Midge leans in and suggests: "Then let's change the business."

The teaser also shows Midge at various locations, which could mean more travel and less family time. The new clip didn't show her parents Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle), but previously released photos from season 4 showed the couple enjoying their dinner in front of their television at home.

New faces will also be joining Season 4.

Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino reunite with Gilmore Girls alum Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia.