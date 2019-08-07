Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Heads to Miami! See Rachel Brosnahan & Alex Borstein Poolside in Season 3

After jaunts to Paris and the Catskills, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is taking over Miami Beach in season 3.

PEOPLE was on-set as the award-winning Amazon comedy shot at the famed Fontainebleau hotel, still a celebrity hot spot to this day and transformed into a pastel-colored, retro paradise by production. And while we can’t reveal too much about what hijinks up-and-coming comedian Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her lovably curmudgeonly manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), get into down south, we can exclusively reveal the first photo from the new season, which will stream later this year.

In the shot, Midge lounges poolside, pristinely coiffed as ever and wearing a hot pink, vintage-style swimsuit, sun hat and heels as she peruses the pages of Vogue. Susie, meanwhile, looks less comfortable in the surely sweltering heat, sticking with her typical, tough-gal New York City ensemble: slacks, a leather jacket and a newsboy cap.

As fans may have guessed, the odd couple are in town as Midge opens for musician Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), whom she met at the end of last season while performing on a telethon. When season 2 left off, she’d betrayed her perfect-on-paper fiancé, Jewish surgeon Benjamin (Zachary Levi), for a tryst with estranged husband Joel (Michael Zegen). But if we’ve learned anything, it’s that no man can stand in the way of Midge’s career ambition.

What other characters fly down from N.Y.C. to watch her shine on stage? Stay tuned.