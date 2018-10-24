Rachel Brosnahan Makes a Comedy Comeback in New Trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

The wait for season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is almost over!

On Wednesday, Amazon announced that season 2 of Emmy-winning comedy will premiere Dec. 5 with a new full-length trailer.

In the trailer, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) continues to fight against society’s expectations of her and make it as a stand-up comedian.

“Men in general run around telling everyone ‘Only men are funny,’ ” Midge tells an audience in the trailer. “Comedy is fueled by disappointment and humiliation. Now who the hell does that describe more than women?”

But as her comedy career flourishes, she also struggles to get her personal life in order.

nicole rivelli/amazon

“After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her — especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her,” according to the Amazon synopsis.

Season 1 of Maisel earned an impressive 14 Emmy nominations at this year’s ceremony and won for outstanding comedy series; lead actress for Brosnahan, supporting actress for Alex Borstein and directing for its creator.

“The show is equal parts fantasy and reality… in some ways it’s aspirational too… She finds herself anew. It’s never too late to do that,” Brosnahan said after her Emmy win. “If you told me five years ago that I’d be playing a stand-up [comic] on television I would have told you to sit down. But I’ve always wanted to play complex and interesting and grounded women, and this is an opportunity to do that.”

And before season 2 even premiered, the series was renewed for a third run.