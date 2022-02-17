The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Renewed for Fifth and Final Season

On Thursday, the Prime Video show, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Daniel Palladino, announced it was renewed for its fifth and final season. Production on the last chapter of the series is currently underway.

"Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

"The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life," Salke continued. "This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."