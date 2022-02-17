The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Renewed for Fifth and Final Season
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will conclude after five seasons.
On Thursday, the Prime Video show, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Daniel Palladino, announced it was renewed for its fifth and final season. Production on the last chapter of the series is currently underway.
The announcement comes one day before season 4 is set to premiere on the streaming platform.
"Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.
"The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life," Salke continued. "This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."
Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s in New York, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel, a housewife and mother of two who finds a talent for standup and pursues a career in comedy.
The show, which first aired in March 2017 and has since won 20 Emmy Awards, also stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby.
Season 3 was released in 2019 and the fourth installment was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new season will include guest star appearances from Jane Lynch, Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander.
Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Friday. Two new episodes drop every Friday for four weeks.