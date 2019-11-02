The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is paying tribute to one of their own.

Hours after the news of actor Brian Tarantina’s death on Saturday, the show released a statement on behalf of the cast and crew.

“The Gaslight won’t be the same without you. Thank you Brian Tarantina for sharing in all of the laughs. Sending love to his family and friends in this difficult time,” the Amazon series tweeted.

Tarantina played Jackie, the emcee of the comedy club The Gaslight, where Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge Maisel first drunkenly performed at. He also often shared the screen with Alex Borstein’s Susie Myerson.

On Saturday, PEOPLE confirmed the actor was found dead at about 12:40 a.m. when New York Police Department police received a call about an unconscious person in a Manhattan apartment.

Authorities arrived at the scene to discover Tarantina lying on his couch, and emergency medical services responded and officially pronounced him dead. The New York City medical examiner’s office will determine his official cause of death.

“Brian had been ill lately,” a rep for Tarantina told PEOPLE. “He was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what I believe to be a heart-related issue.”

Image zoom Terence Patrick/Getty Images

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, Tarantina’s niece found him near a white powder substance that is allegedly believed to be narcotics. The outlet reports that the actor died of an apparent drug overdose.

Tarantina’s niece did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, Tarantina was in attendance with the rest of the Maisel cast when they won the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series.

Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 6.