The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Midge Asks Her Parents to Move in with Her in New Season 4 Teaser

In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's second season 4 teaser, Rachel Brosnahan's titular character asks her parents Abe and Rose to move in with her

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel learns that no kindness goes unpunished in the new season 4 teaser!

The clip for the Emmy-winning Amazon Prime Video series shows titular character Midge Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, offering her parents Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle) to move in with her.

As fans will recall from last season, Abe, who lost his tenured professor job at Columbia, and Rose were forced to give up their spacious Manhattan apartment, which is owned by the university. They even stayed with their former in-laws, Moishe (Kevin Pollak) and Shirley Maisel (Caroline Aaron) in Queens for a brief period.

While Midge's down-on-their-luck parents have immediate and totally opposite replies to their daughter, they consider the offer with Rose saying, "We can't tell people our daughter is supporting us," and Abe agreeing that "it would be humiliating."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Credit: prime video

"The logical cover story for us moving in here is that Abe and I bought the place back for you!" Rose says, to which Midge says, "So, I did all this for you, and you want to tell the whole world that you did it for me?!"

"I thought this was just an altruistic thing you were doing for us," Rose responds, to which Midge agrees, "It is."

The clip ends with Midge's parents happily agreeing that their daughter is now moving in with them, even though the reality is quite the opposite.

In the first teaser for the period show's upcoming season, Midge sat at her regular diner with manager Susie (Alex Borstein), brainstorming on how to move forward with her standup comedy career after last season's hurdles.

That clip did not show her parents, but previously released photos from season 4 revealed the couple enjoying their dinner in front of their television at home.

In addition to Maisel's celebrated returning cast, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino will be reuniting with Gilmore Girls alum Kelly Bishop as well as This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia in the new season.