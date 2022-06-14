Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano 'Were Inseparable' at 75th Tony Awards
Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano made their red carpet debut in perfect theater kid fashion.
A source tells PEOPLE that the two were "inseparable all night" as they stepped out Sunday for the 75th annual Tony Awards, where Damiano, 31, performed with her fellow Spring Awakening alums and supported Zegen, 43, as his play Trouble in Mind was nominated for Best Play Revival.
They later attended Darren Criss and Julianne Hough's afterparty at Pebble Bar. "They were hanging out with each other in the corner of the bar and looked really happy," the insider says. "The Spring Awakening cast was all very friendly with Michael."
Zegen and Damiano worked together on the 2020 Off-Broadway musical adaptation of the 1969 film Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.
The awards show came after Damiano and her Spring Awakening costars reunited for last month's HBO Max documentary Spring Awakening: Those You've Known more than 15 years after the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical premiered on Broadway.
Zegen is most known for his role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Joel Maisel, a struggling comedian whose ex-wife, the titular Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), turns out to be the real talent in the couple.
He raved to PEOPLE about working on the show ahead of its premiere in 2017. "This is one of my favorite things I've ever done," Zegen said.
"It's definitely the best part I think I've ever had. I've done so many cool shows but I've only been a guest star or a recurring character — I never knew if I was going to be in the next episode, let alone season 2," he explained, adding: "This is such a great gig. I get to see this character evolve, unlike any other character I've done. Or at least, I hope he evolves."
