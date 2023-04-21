'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' 's Marin Hinkle Jokes About TV Daughter Rachel Brosnahan Asking Her for Bagel Money

In a PEOPLE exclusive interview, Hinkle opened up about her friendship with TV daughter Brosnahan — and shared "a sweet little story" about their dynamic, which included bagels!

Published on April 21, 2023 10:00 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Marin Hinkle and Rachel Brosnahan attend "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" FYC Screening at Steiner Studios on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images,)
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Marin Hinkle had quite an unusual, yet hilarious, interaction with her TV daughter Rachel Brosnahan.

Opening up to PEOPLE exclusively about her friendship with Brosnahan, Hinkle said the pair "text each other all the time." The Two and a Half Men alum also revealed a "funny" tidbit from one of the pair's previous text exchanges.

"She has a pilates class that's right near my house. This is a sweet little story. So one day, she texted me and she said, 'Are you home?' And I said, 'Yeah! Come on in,'" Hinkle, 57, recalled while attending the Prime Video show's season 5 premiere event in New York City recently. "And she goes, 'Can you lend me, like, $1?' And I was like, 'Are you kidding?'"

Hinkle continued, "It actually was $2. There's a bagel place underneath where my apartment is, and she needed a couple of dollars because it's cash only. I was like, 'I'm not giving you just a couple dollars. I'm giving you like at least a 20 and we can both have bagels and sit down together.'"

What resulted was a nice bonding session between the two costars. "She came up and she met a whole bunch of relatives that were there and we ended up absolutely in awe of that girl," Hinkle said of Brosnahan, 32.

"But you know, she and I spent the time together," she added. "And we do that often."

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 27: Marin Hinkle and Rachel Brosnahan are seen on the set of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" on May 27, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiered on Prime Video in March 2017. The comedy series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and husband Dan Palladino, has gone on to garner acclaim from fans and critics alike, winning several accolades like Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

Season 5, which premiered on April 14, entered production in February 2022. Opening up about her final moments on set, Hinkle said the cast and crew "had a number of days to shoot."

She also said everyone was able to "actually be there presently with a kind of gentle, graceful, support."

Marin Hinkle (Rose Weissman) in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 4
Courtesy of Prime Video

Even more, Hinkle enjoyed being able to watch Brosnahan in her final moments on the show's New York-based set.

"To be able to just be the mom and be the absolute champion I feel for Rachel Brosnahan also is married by the sense of playing her mom," she said. "And to just sit there and celebrate and have so much deep pride for all she did, I couldn't have asked for a more beautiful way to end it. That part was incredible."

New episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel arrive Fridays on Amazon Prime Video through its May 26 series finale.

