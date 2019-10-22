The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel just got its own board game before the season 3 premiere

Image zoom Hasbro

What could be more marvelous than Mrs. Maisel herself? Ahead of the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hasbro teamed up with Amazon Prime to create a board game inspired by the hit TV series that quite literally brings Midge Maisel’s world to life.

The Game of Life: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel edition will have players imagining themselves living in 1950s New York City seeking fame and fortune in the entertainment industry. Similar to the original Game of Life, you’ll explore different paths and experience the unpredictable ups and downs that go along with them.

Buy it! Hasbro Gaming The Game of Life: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Edition Board Game, $27.99 on amazon.com

“Maybe you’ll get married, have kids, buy a dream home, go on vacation in the Catskills, and make it as a stand-up comic. Then again, maybe you won’t,” the description reads. “You could get divorced, bomb at the jokes, and end up in a dumpy apartment. Choose a path and find out what life has in store for you.”

Like Midge’s dream, the ultimate goal of the game is to make it as a big-time comedian. If no one succeeds, the player with the most money at the end will win. Up to six people can play, so if you’re hosting a viewing party when season 3 drops on Amazon on Dec. 6, this board game will be the perfect party addition.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel board game is currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $28, but will officially be released on Nov. 15, which is perfect timing with the holidays just around the corner. If you’re too excited to wait for the new edition to drop, we found several other fun TV show-inspired board games you can get on Amazon for your next adult game night. Scroll down to shop them!

Buy it! Monopoly Game of Thrones Board Game for Adults, $19.97 (orig. $29.99) on amazon.com

Buy it! CLUE: Riverdale Board Game, $37.93 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com

Buy it! Monopoly Stranger Things Edition, $24.75 on amazon.com