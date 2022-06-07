Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Cast and Creator Tease 'More Than One' Gilmore Girls Cameo in Season 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was renewed in February for its fifth and final season

Prime Video renewed the acclaimed dramedy in February for a fifth and final season. Asked whether fans can expect one last Gilmore Girls cameo, series executive producer, writer and director Daniel Palladino told PEOPLE at the show's FYC event in NYC: "I'll say yes."

"Yes," added Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also serves as the creator, writer, director and executive producer on Mrs. Maisel. "More than one!"

Though the two were mum on which Gilmore Girls stars will pop up next season, series alums Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop both appeared in season 4. Ventimiglia, 44, had a one-episode guest-star stint while Bishop, 78, had a recurring role.

"It has to be the right role [for Kelly]. She can't just come in and she's a neighbor of Midge's and she's borrowing a cup of sugar," Dan said at the FYC panel. "For Kelly, it needed to be something that she could truly sink her teeth into, and it really wasn't until season 4 and this Benedetto thing came up that we really felt like, 'Kelly is going to kick ass on this on this role.'"

Rachel Brosnahan and Milo Ventimiglia are seen at the film set of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' TV Series on June 10, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Speaking about how Ventimiglia's involvement came to be, Dan explained, "It was always about his schedule."

"He's a very busy young man, he's on another show, and he's got other stuff," he added. "But it also needed to be a very sort of specific part. I wanted to do something stylistic with him and this fit in — and he might be back. And that's gonna be another kind of big crazy sequence for him."

When star Rachel Brosnahan addressed Ventimiglia's possible return, she recently told Extra, "You know what? I heard that, too, and I have no idea."

"I am excited to see what's coming for us," she continued. "I did hear a little rumor that things might get a little athletic for us — not in a sexual way, in a literally athletic way — in this season."

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 02 Jun 2022 Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Filming for the show's fifth and final season is currently underway. At last week's FYC event, Brosnahan spoke to PEOPLE about what she'll miss most about the show.

"I would say the people, but I will get to see them in many other forums, many other capacities," said Brosnahan, 31. "But working with our cast and crew ... Amy and Dan."

Brosnahan also said the cast and crew are "trying not to think about the countdown clock."

"We're still in the middle of shooting. So, we're just trying to be grateful and present and cherish all the moments, even the tough ones," she added, "because we know that the last time we're gonna get to happen."

Kevin Pollak, who plays Moishe Maisel, also told PEOPLE why season 5 is the right time to conclude the series.

"Amy and Dan, from the very beginning, while we were shooting season 1 before anyone had seen anything beyond the pilot, made it very clear to all of us, in success, if we're lucky enough, this is a five-season show," he said. "They saw an arc or they saw a story they wanted to tell. They saw the ending that they wanted to take."