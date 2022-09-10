Marvel Pays Tribute to Monster Movie Classics with Teaser for 'Werewolf by Night' Halloween Special

Marvel Studios is ready for Halloween!

On Saturday, the Disney studio revealed a teaser for its first TV special, the Halloween-themed Werewolf by Night, at Disney's D23 Expo.

Shot like classic monster movies in black-and-white, Werewolf by Night tells the story of Jack Russell, played by Gael Garcia Bernal, who transforms into a werewolf at night due to his family curse. Created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog in 1972, Jack manages to conquer powers and uses them for good and he becomes a hero fighting demons and other forces of evil, Variety reported.

The cast also includes Outlander's Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris, Jaycob Maya and Eugenie Bondurant.

Werewolf by Night is co-directed by Maya and Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, Deadline reported.

"This Halloween, you can't escape the shock, the terror of Werewolf by Night," the narrator in the teaser says.

"Tonight, it is every hunter for themselves," says the character of Verusa, played by Harris.

"Good luck, I'll be rotting for you," says the character of Ulysses.

Verusa then continues, "But one of you is a monster masquerading as one of our own. I can't wait to find out what breed of evil you are."

Disney +

Werewolf by Night is not the only exciting news Marvel had in store for the expo.

Also on Saturday, the studio announced their upcoming film Thunderbolts, which focuses on the franchise's bad guys and anti-heroes.

The cast of Thunderbolts will include Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis Dreyfus reprising their roles in 2021's Black Widow. The film will also star Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as US Agent and Hannah John Kamen as Ghost, Deadline reported.

Jake Schreier will be directing the film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Werewolf by Night will begin streaming Oct. 7. Thunderbolts is set to premiere on July 26, 2024.