Everything to Know About Marvel's 'Ironheart' Series

Published on November 12, 2022
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Get ready to meet Ironheart!

After making her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne is set to reprise her role as Riri Williams/Ironheart in her very own Disney+ series.

The show was announced in December 2020 and already has a stellar cast lined up.

In addition to Thorne as the titular star, the cast also includes This Is Us alum Lyric Ross and Hamilton star Anthony Ramos.

Filming concluded in November, and the series is expected to debut in late 2023.

From the full cast to the creative team behind the series, here's everything to know about Ironheart.

Who is in the cast of Ironheart?

Anthony Ramos, Dominique Thorne and Lyric Ross. Roy Rochlin/WireImage, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Casey Durkin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

After making her MCU debut in the Black Panther sequel, Thorne is set to star on the show as Riri Williams/Ironheart. Since her casting was announced in December 2020, several stars have joined the cast, including Lyric Ross as Riri's best friend and Anthony Ramos, who is rumored to be playing Parker Robbins/The Hood. Additionally, Jim Rash is set to reprise his role as the Dean of MIT from Captain America: Civil War.

Other cast members include Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Regan Aliyah, Shakira Barrera, Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola, Sonia Denis, Paul Calderón and Cree Summer in undisclosed roles.

What is Ironheart about?

Wakanda Forever. © 2022 MARVEL

Per the official tagline from Disney+, the series follows Riri Williams, "a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man."

Who is writing Ironheart?

In addition to creating the series, Chinaka Hodge serves as the head writer for the show. Francesca J. Gailes, Jacqueline Gailes, Malarie Howard, and Amir K. Sulaiman also serve as writers for the series.

Who is directing Ironheart?

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Rich Fury/WireImage, American Soul/BET

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing episodes for the series.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian also serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

How many episodes does Ironheart have?

There will be a total of six episodes in the series, with Bailey and Barnes each directing three.

When did Ironheart film?

The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images

Filming for the series took place in Chicago and Atlanta from May 2022 to November 2022 as several production members noted on social media that filming had wrapped.

Is there a trailer for Ironheart?

Disney+ hasn't released an official trailer for Ironheart, though footage from the series was shown at the 2022 D23 Expo.

When will Ironheart be released?

The series is slated to premiere on Disney+ in late 2023, with an official release date to be announced at a later date. It's confirmed that the show will be part of Phase Five of the MCU.

