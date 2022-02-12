Marvel's Defenders Franchise to Leave Netflix as Disney Regains Rights to the Projects

The return to Disney comes after Daredevil star Charlie Cox made a cameo in the newly-released Spider-Man: No Way Home

Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is welcoming back a few familiar faces.

The Defenders franchise — which includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher — is leaving Netflix on March 1, according to Entertainment Weekly. Once the streamer's license ends, the rights will revert back to Disney.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Disney has not yet announced their plans for the shows and a rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The move back to Disney comes after several Defenders characters have popped up in recent Marvel titles, confirming that the Netflix Originals are canon with Disney's ever-expanding MCU universe.

Although Disney owns Marvel Studios, they licensed the characters to Netflix in 2013 to help expand upon the MCU movies, which are referenced in the shows. The lineup was abruptly cancelled in 2018 when Disney began focusing on its own Marvel shows for Disney+.

RELATED VIDEO: Couple of the Moment: Zendaya & Tom Holland Were Showstoppers at the Premiere of Their New Movie

Cox, 39, has remained friends with D'Onofrio, 62, since Daredevil was canceled in 2018.

After both of their characters made a recent comeback, Cox told The Hollywood Reporter he's hopeful they'll reunite again onscreen.

"Look, I don't have any idea what anyone's plans are at this stage, but I presume there's more for us to do," Cox said. "I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we've done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he's such an incredible actor."