ABC's live Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special has invited a few more guests to the table!

ABC announced on Monday that Martin Short will wax poetic as Lumière, David Alan Grier will clock in as Cogsworth and Shania Twain will portray Mrs. Potts — who was first voiced in the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film by recently passed stage and screen legend Angela Lansbury — in December's broadcast.

Rounding out the cast are Schitt's Creek's Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Broadway vet Jon Jon Briones as Maurice and young performer Leo Abelo as Chip.

It was previously announced in July that Grammy-winning R&B performer H.E.R. was tapped to play Beast's leading lady Belle.

"I can't believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy," said the 25-year-old musician, who was born Gabriella Wilson. "The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!"

"I have always wanted to be a Disney princess," she continued. "And I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn't be more grateful."

Last month, ABC additionally revealed that Grammy, Emmy and Tony nominee Josh Groban will play the titular Beast to H.E.R.'s Belle.

The live special was first announced in early July.

"Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale," ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Crazy Rich Asians director Chu will executive produce, and Super Bowl Halftime Show director Hamilton will call the shots.

"Beauty and the Beast was always a game-changing cinematic experience for me," Chu told THR. "When the animated movie came out, I watched it multiple times in the first weekend."

"It showed me the outer limits of what animated artists and storytellers could achieve," continued Chu. "So the fact that I get to executive produce a tribute to all the creatives that made this masterpiece through our Electric Somewhere company is a dream I didn't even think was possible."

Beauty and the Beast airs live Dec. 15 on ABC.