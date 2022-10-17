David Alan Grier, Shania Twain and Martin Short Complete ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast' Live Musical Cast

ABC previously announced that H.E.R. will play the role of Belle and Josh Groban will portray the Beast in the special, which airs Dec. 15

Lanford Beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

Published on October 17, 2022 01:30 PM
David Alan Grier; Shania Twain; Martin Short
Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Nicky J Sims/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

ABC's live Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special has invited a few more guests to the table!

ABC announced on Monday that Martin Short will wax poetic as Lumière, David Alan Grier will clock in as Cogsworth and Shania Twain will portray Mrs. Potts — who was first voiced in the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film by recently passed stage and screen legend Angela Lansbury — in December's broadcast.

Rounding out the cast are Schitt's Creek's Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Broadway vet Jon Jon Briones as Maurice and young performer Leo Abelo as Chip.

It was previously announced in July that Grammy-winning R&B performer H.E.R. was tapped to play Beast's leading lady Belle.

"I can't believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy," said the 25-year-old musician, who was born Gabriella Wilson. "The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!"

H.E.R. attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in
Leon Bennett/Getty

"I have always wanted to be a Disney princess," she continued. "And I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn't be more grateful."

Last month, ABC additionally revealed that Grammy, Emmy and Tony nominee Josh Groban will play the titular Beast to H.E.R.'s Belle.

Josh Groban
Arturo Holmes/Getty

The live special was first announced in early July.

"Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale," ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Crazy Rich Asians director Chu will executive produce, and Super Bowl Halftime Show director Hamilton will call the shots.

"Beauty and the Beast was always a game-changing cinematic experience for me," Chu told THR. "When the animated movie came out, I watched it multiple times in the first weekend."

beauty and the beast
Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

"It showed me the outer limits of what animated artists and storytellers could achieve," continued Chu. "So the fact that I get to executive produce a tribute to all the creatives that made this masterpiece through our Electric Somewhere company is a dream I didn't even think was possible."

Beauty and the Beast airs live Dec. 15 on ABC.

