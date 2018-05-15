Martin Scorcese Loves Watching Vanderpump Rules — According to LaLa Kent

Martin Scorsese: legendary director and Bravo-holic?

Vanderpump Rules star LaLa Kent made plenty of waves during Monday night’s reunion, from calling herself a new-age feminist to confessing that she began dating her Hollywood producer boyfriend while he was technically still married to ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

But her castmates’ jaws dropped when she claimed that the man behind Goodfellas and The Wolf of Wall Street is a fan of her reality show.

“Martin Scorsese loves the show,” Kent, 28, told host Andy Cohen. (Her beau, Randall Emmett, produced the 2016 film Silence, which Scorsese directed.)

“Are you s—-ing me?” costar Stassi Schroeder, incredulous, asked.

“We inspire his works,” Tom Sandoval joked.

If her claim is true, Scorsese would join A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna.

As for her relationship with Emmett?

“Well, when I met Rand, he had a legal separation,” Kent explained. “So I didn’t see how I did anything wrong.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.