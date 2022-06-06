Martin Cast Reunites for First Time in 30 Years — and Teases a Possible Reboot

Three decades years later, the cast of Martin is back together — and it may not be for the last time.

Stars of the former Fox series are returning for Martin: The Reunion on BET this month. In a preview for the celebratory get-together, stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II take a step back into the show's sets and look back at some of Martin's best moments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They even broach a potential return for Martin as the show's trailer ends, asking, "Can there be a Martin reboot?"

Martin Cast Reunites for First Time in 30 Years — and Teases Possibility of a Reboot; Credit: BETNetworks/YouTube

Fans of the series, which aired from 1992 to 1997 will have to wait for the full reunion episode to learn if Martin cast members have considered stepping back into their beloved roles.

In 2021, Campbell and Arnold said a reboot isn't likely because it can't be brought back with the full cast. "It's something that we wanted to happen," Arnold said on the Tamron Hall show.

She continued, "It's something that we tried very hard for it to happen, but the way it looks to me, realistically, it's not going to happen. Not unless it's an animation."

The clip also features a bittersweet mentio of Tommy Ford, who played Tommy Strawn on the series. The actor died in 2016 at the age of 52 from a surgery complication.

"This one's for you, Tommy," the four cast members say in unison at the start of the reunion trailer.

Martin - 1992 Tisha Campbell and Martin Lawrence on Martin

"For the first time in 30 years, one of TV's most iconic casts is back together," the trailer teases. Cast members are seen peeking into the Martin set and sitting in the show's iconic apartment to talk through their favorite memories from the show.

"We captured the Black experience," Lawrence says in a sit-down with his former costars.

Says Arnold, "It's pure testament to our hard work."

Adds Payne, "This show was, and still is, big for the culture."

The special episode will also feature special guests like Snoop Dogg, who says he used to "watch the show more than we would make music." Brian McKnight and Tommy Davidson are also listed as reunion guests.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.