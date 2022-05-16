Martha Stewart Says 'Unlikely' Pair Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'Cute Together'

After interacting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Martha Stewart is giving her blessing to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Martha Stewart attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

The home and garden guru shared her thoughts on one of Hollywood's biggest romances after spending time with the couple at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.

According to Stewart, 80, The Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live comic are "cute together."

She told E! News: "They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."

Stewart also commented on the unexpected nature of Kardashian, 41, and Davidson's connection, saying they're "an unlikely pairing and much, much more unlikely than my steak tartare and Ruffles potato chips."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Credit: Gotham/Getty

Davidson, 29, and Kardashian sparked romance rumors in October after they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster.

While the pair were initially said to be just friends, their hangouts after Kardashian hosted SNL eventually turned romantic, and Davidson first referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" in a conversation with PEOPLE in February.

Stewart spent even more time with members of the Kardashian/Jenner family this year. She surprised Khloé Kardashian with the help of Kris Jenner in March. After having lunch together at Jenner's home, the family matriarch posted an Instagram thank you to Stweart.

"How do I say thank you for coming to the house and helping me surprise @khloekardashian??!!!!!! You are someone I have truly looked up to and admired for so many years!!!" Jenner wrote. "You have been such an inspiration to me in so many ways!"

Stewart reflected on the lunch date with the girls, and one of Jenner's best-kept rooms. "She had a very well-stocked library, that was very interesting," Stewart said. "I said, 'Well, have you read all these books'? And she said no, she bought the entire library from a friend who was moving and she just bought all the books. And she said her dream is to sit down one day and have time to read them all, which is a very, very nice life goal."