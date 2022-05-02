Martha Stewart Reacts to Her Viral Snap with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian: 'Great Photo'

Martha Stewart went viral after posting a photo with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner, featuring the famed homemaker holding the comedian's hand

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Martha Stewart attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Martha Stewart attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

During an appearance on the TODAY show Monday, Stewart recounted the moments surrounding her viral photo with the Hollywood It-couple at Saturday's event. The image in question featured Stewart, 80, holding Davidson's hand as she posed with the duo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Isn't that a great photo? The dinner was supposed to start around 7 o'clock and the president [Joe Biden] finally showed up around 9:30 pm. Of course, everyone was waiting for Kim and Pete," she recalled.

"I was at the Daily Mail table and we saw them coming in and I went over to them," she continued. "I know both. You know, Pete and I were on the Justin Bieber roast years ago. That's when I first met him. He's an adorable guy. He's funny and nice and pleasant. And Kim looked gorgeous, as usual. Very jealous of her, of course. And we just stood and had our pictures taken."

Addressing what the pair were like as a couple, Stewart said they were "holding hands, lovely, friendly [and] charming." The famed homemaker then explained what makes Davidson, 29, alluring to women, as he has previously dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber.

"He just a skinny, kind of homely, really nice guy. He was cuter when he had longer, curly hair," she said. "If you look at my Instagram, you see a little skit he did for me when we were doing the roast. But he's charming and he's nice and I don't think he's a big-deal problem. He's just a lovely guy."

Stewart continued, "We were having a lovely time. The president did an amazing presentation. It's like a roast there at the Correspondents Dinner. And Trevor Noah was phenomenal. So it was a very fun evening."

After sharing her now-viral photo with Kardashian, 41, and Davidson on Sunday, Stewart raved about the Saturday Night Live comedian in a separate post. She uploaded a clip of a young Davidson from their time shooting Bieber's Comedy Central Roast together in 2015.

Martha Stewart, Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Credit: Martha Stewart/Instagram

"Seven years ago I was on the stage with a young upstart named Pete who was doing comedy on Saturday Night Live," she wrote. "Now that same Pete is all grown up, squiring gorgeous women around and appearing everywhere!"

Kardashian and Davidson began dating this past fall after she made her SNL hosting debut in early October. During her time on the NBC series, the pair shared an on-screen kiss in a sketch.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Recently, the SKIMS mogul said their relationship "was the last thing that [she] was really planning on."