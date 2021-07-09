Marrying Millions Star and Hotel Developer Bill Hutchinson Charged with Sexually Assaulting Teen

Hutchinson was arrested on one count of sexual assault, which is a second-degree felony in Texas, police said Thursday

Marrying Millions star Bill Hutchinson has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Hutchinson, 63, turned himself in to police in Highland Park, Texas, on Wednesday. He has since been released on a $30,000 bond, according to KTVT and The Dallas Morning News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to probable cause affidavit filed on June 29 and obtained by the outlets, a 17-year-old girl who had been living with Hutchinson and his family in their home reportedly alleges that the real-estate developer touched her without her consent several times, including inappropriate massages and groping.

He would also "provide alcohol and allow the children [in his home] to smoke marijuana," she alleges in the affidavit according to the outlets.

Bill Hutchinson Bill Hutchinson and fiancée Brianna Ramire | Credit: Lifetime

According to the affidavit, the teenager told police that, in May, she was intoxicated and fell asleep on Hutchinson's couch and alleges that when she woke up, Hutchinson was assaulting her, the news outlets report.

Hutchinson is charged with one count of sexual assault, which is a second-degree felony in Texas, police said Thursday. He is not facing charges of assaulting a minor, because the age of consent in the state is 17.

Hutchinson could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE for comment.

In a statement to the Dallas Morning News, the reality star said: "I'm innocent of this charge and accusation. Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise. Hopefully all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court."

Bill Hutchinson Brianna Ramirez and Bill Hutchinson | Credit: Lifetime

Hutchinson has appeared on both seasons of Lifetime's Marrying Millions, which follows wealthy people as they pursue romantic relationships with someone from the opposite end of the income scale.

He is engaged to 23-year-old Brianna Ramirez, whom he met at a Tex-Mex restaurant in Dallas where she was a hostess. The couple has been together for more than three years. Hutchinson has been married twice before and has six children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In addition to his reality stardom, Hutchinson is a commercial real estate developer in the Dallas area. His company, Dunhill Partners, is developing Virgin Hotels Dallas through a partnership with English business mogul Richard Branson, and also manages millions of square feet of retail space across the United States.