90 Day Fiancé Creators' New Docuseries Marrying Millions Follows Couples with a Major Wealth Gap

Is it true love, or the true love of money?

This July, Lifetime will feature six real-life couples on the new docuseries Marrying Millions, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

But although the lovebirds are happily committed and hoping to marry, their relationships aren’t drama-free, as one of the partners is incredibly wealthy and the other is not — leading to intense scrutiny and questioning about their motivations.

The series, which is from the creators of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, will document the pairings — and their lavish relationships — as they attempt to bridge their differences and fit into each other’s worlds, as seen in PEOPLE’s exclusive teaser.

Here’s a look at the six couples.

Bill and Brianna | Dallas, Texas

Bill, who describes himself as 60 years young, founded and currently runs a commercial real estate company with investments in the billions. Twice divorced, Bill met Brianna, 21, at a popular restaurant in Dallas, where Brianna was a hostess and the two began dating. Despite their almost 40-year age gap, these two couldn’t be more in love with one another. Bill wants to introduce Brianna to the finer things in life but wonders if she is ready for Dallas high society and if Dallas high society is ready for her.

Katie and Kolton | Dallas, Texas

Katie, 37, was previously married to baseball star Josh Hamilton. But following a messy and public divorce, Katie ended up millions richer, with shared custody of their daughters. Katie met aspiring hip-hop artist, Kolton, when a group of her 18-year-old daughter’s friends showed up at Katie’s house, which included 23-year-old Kolton. After hitting it off, the two began dating and though they have only been together for a few months, there has already been backlash from her friends and family and she has yet to meet his parents.

Gentille and Brian | Las Vegas, Nevada

Gentille is a real estate investor who buys and sells extravagant homes, and in doing so, lives an extraordinarily lavish lifestyle. Brian, meanwhile, comes from a blue-collar family in Minnesota and works in construction, living paycheck-to-paycheck. The two met when Gentille hired Brian to work on one of her developments, but Brian quickly won her over with his charm and sense of humor and they began dating. Gentille’s friends, a big part of her life since she has no family, have their doubts about Brian’s true intentions.

Drew and Rosie | Cleveland, Ohio

Divorced, multi-millionaire Drew, who owns a successful construction and landscaping company, met Rosie, a recent college graduate who still lives with her parents. Drew enjoys spoiling Rosie with fancy dinners, extravagant purchases, and basically whatever she needs, much to the dismay of Rosie’s family who aren’t supportive of their relationship.

Shawn and Kate | Palm Springs, California

Millionaire Shawn is a 29-year old entrepreneur and rapper from Palm Springs, who made his money in the tech sector. Kate, 33, met Shawn at a business conference she attended and where Shawn was the keynote speaker. After the speech, Kate approached Shawn about a mentorship, sparking a romance where the two have been dating ever since. Shawn enjoys lavishing Kate with all the finer things that she never had growing up. While Kate hopes to get married to Shawn soon, his career ambitions have him struggling with the idea of getting engaged.

Sean and Megan | New York/New Jersey/Los Angeles



From opposite ends of the spectrum, third-generation, heir to a successful publishing company, Sean has a net worth of over $30 million, while Megan grew up in working class family from Southern California’s Inland Empire. Megan applied for a job at Sean’s company, but when he was 15 minutes late for the interview, she left. Sean looked her up on Facebook and struck with her profile, pursued her for the next year and a half until she finally said yes to a date with him. A son together and five years later, the couple is ready to walk down the aisle but many still question their relationship.

Marrying Millions premieres July 10 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.