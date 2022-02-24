Marry Me Now premieres on March 19 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN

New OWN Reality Series Marry Me Now Sees Women Proposing Marriage to Their Partners — First Look

OWN's upcoming new reality series, Marry Me Now, puts women in the driver's seat of their respective love stories — and PEOPLE had the first look.

Hosted by relationship coach and author Rebecca Lynn Pope, Marry Me Now follows eight Houston-based women who are in long-term relationships but have aspirations of marriage. Because of that, they choose to take charge in planning their weddings and proposing to their partners.

"Each week, Rebecca guides one woman as she takes the reins in her relationship, secretly constructing all of the elements for a surprise wedding and culminating with a surprise public proposal to her significant other. All this in just three days," a description from the network reads. "From finding the perfect dress, to breaking the news to both families, the bride-to-be shocks her partner with the proposal, and (hopefully) exchanging vows."

In the end, the featured women will leave with clarity, whether or not they succeed in making it to the altar.

Amaree “Mooch” Joyner shops for a wedding dress with the support of her family and friends on Marry Me Now Credit: OWN

PEOPLE's exclusive look at Marry Me Now includes a 1-minute long trailer, in which the eight women face a series of obstacles before heading down the aisle. Much of the stars' initiatives are met with criticism and concern from those around them.

"A man should ask a woman," says one woman to a hopeful bride-to-be while another loved one says to a different leading lady, "I don't like that you have to be the one to propose to him."

At one point, one featured woman worries her gesture may "rub" her significant other "the wrong way."

"It's a conversation that needs to be had," says another woman hoping for marriage, "One way or the other."

Amaree “Mooch” Joyner proposes to her boyfriend Kenneth Sanders on Marry Me Now Credit: OWN

The trailer additionally teases a look at the eight women's marriage proposals to their beaus, who all seemingly appear to be shocked by the motion.

"Right now?" one man questions as a second woman's suitor adds, "I didn't expect this."