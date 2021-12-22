"We feel so violated at this time," Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja wrote as she described returning home to discover she and her family had been robbed

Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja Says Her Home Was Robbed: 'I Truly Believe This Was Planned'

Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja says that her home was burglarized.

The 42-year-old Atlanta blogger shared the news on Instagram Tuesday, writing: "On Sunday, 12/19/21, after an evening out with my family, we returned home only to find out we had been robbed of our sense of security and valuables."

She continued, "Vandals broke into our home and removed irreplaceable items that have been passed down through generations."

The mom of two added that she and her family "feel so violated at this time." She shared that local police are investigating and urged fans to "watch your surroundings and be very vigilant."

"I truly believe this was planned and my house was watched," Sajja added. "I have security cameras all around my home, and I'm in a guarded gated community."

She concluded her message with, "#ACCOUNTABILITY"

"My family is safe. Be careful out there. Love you all," Sajja captioned the post.

When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said they could not locate a police report on the incident. Bravo did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following her post, Sajja received support from her Married to Medicine costar Heavenly Kimes, who commented: "So very sorry this happened to you!"

Sajja replied, "thank you Heavenly... this is traumatizing..."

Their fellow Bravo star, Drew Sidora of Real Housewives of Atlanta also chimed in with prayer hand emojis, to which Sajja wrote, "thank you love"

Sajja — who shares 5-year-old daughter Aryana and 4-year-old son Avir with her husband and plastic surgeon Kiran Sajja — joined Married to Medicine as a full-time cast member for season eight, which wrapped production in July.

The reality star has been building a new $3 million home for the past several years, though it's unclear if the robbery occurred at this location. In June, she showed off the "exquisite" formal room of the 14,000-square-foot house in a video with BravoTV.

She is the latest celebrity to share their experience following a break-in as several stars' homes were burglarized in recent weeks. Reality star and Grammy-nominated singer Tamar Braxton, 44, said in November that her home was robbed by a man she knows.

The former The Real co-host shared in an Instagram post that the intruder "went through my drawers, broke my mirrors [and] turned my bed upside down" the night prior and said the only thing taken from her residence during the alleged break-in was a safe.

Tamar Braxton Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

"This broken, bum a-- man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only," Braxton wrote in a message.

Authorities reportedly responded to a radio call of a burglary at a residence in Sherman Oaks, California, at 7:45 p.m., according to E! News, which reported that the suspects were already gone when authorities arrived, and the homeowner said U.S. currency was missing.

The Braxton Family Values alum addressed the alleged burglar in her Instagram post and said, "I want you to know first hand that I'm not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me."

"What your broken a-- don't realize that God gave me that home and every single thing in it during a pandemic, & also during the time when I was all of those things. God personally put the pieces of my life back together again," she continued.

"So pumpkin, you did not steal from me. Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!! You took from God!!!" Braxton said. "I know that is not a payback you are not [sic] prepared for..but get ready. This time you really did it!!"