Married to Medicine Season 7 Reunion Trailer: Tension Hits Fever Pitch as Drama Erupts Backstage

Viewers might need to see a doctor after watching the three-part Married to Medicine season 7 reunion.

PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the trailer and judging from the dramatic clip, it’s going to be one tense battle after the next.

In fact, emotions seem to be running so high between Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Mariah Huq and new friend Buffie Purselle that a war of words erupts backstage — while the women aren’t even sitting with host Andy Cohen.

“You the biggest, ugliest liar here!” Dr. Simone screams at one point.

Lying seems to be a major theme amongst the group. In one exchange, Purselle calls out Dr. Heavenly for her alleged untruths.

“You lying through them dentures,” Purselle says.

“You lying through that fat ass,” Dr. Heavenly fires back.

Image zoom The cast of Married to Medicine Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Those are just some of the bold claims the women will be making as they relive this season’s biggest moments.

Part 1 kicks off on Dec. 29 (at 9 p.m. ET) with the unexpected news that Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone’s longtime friendship has taken an an unexpected turn. Purselle also shares the happy news that she and her husband are planning on expanding their family via surrogacy after six devastating miscarriages. But her joy is short-lived as her season-long rift with Dr. Jackie comes to a head.

In part 2, which airs on Dec. 29 (at 10 p.m. ET), things get hot when Dr. Simone and Dr. Heavenly’s feud erupts. Webb also learns a shocking revelation about her ex, Dr. Greg Lunceford, before the husbands hit the stage for a candid conversation with Cohen.

Then in part 3, airing Jan. 5, 2020 (at 9 p.m. ET), the couples come together to hash out their differences. Dr. Damon comes clean about what happened at the Mexican gentleman’s club. And the backstage battles blow up, fueled by an argument between Dr. Simone and Dr. Heavenly.

Viewers will also get a glimpse of Married to Medicine Los Angeles, which will return to Bravo in spring 2020.

Married to Medicine‘s season 7 finale airs Sunday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.