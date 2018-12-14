Abuse Allegations Made in Shocking Married to Medicine Season 6 Reunion Trailer

The Married to Medicine cast has never been shy about revealing some of the uglier truths in their relationships on-camera. But none are as shocking as what Quad Webb-Lunceford reveals in the season 6 reunion.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for the Bravo show’s three-part season 6 reunion — which features Quad and her estranged husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, coming face-to-face for the first time after six months of not speaking.

Their meeting, which PEOPLE exclusively reported on in November, is moderated by host Andy Cohen away from cast members Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Mariah Huq, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. And it appears to gets tense quickly, too.

In the tearful chat, Quad claims that Dr. Greg physically abused her, telling him, “You slammed me to the ground.”

Dr. Greg has allegations of his own, claiming that Quad “pulled a knife” on him.

Quad Webb-Lunceford and Dr. Gregory Lunceford Greg Endries/Bravo

Quad and Dr. Gregory — who married in 2012 — are embroiled in a nasty divorce, much of which has played out during the past two seasons.

Last year, Quad said she had hit “a crossroads” in their marriage because Dr. Gregory was unable to support her emotionally. In the Married to Medicine season 5 finale, she asked her psychiatrist husband if he wanted to get a divorce during one of their dual confessional interviews, causing him to storm out.

Things got worse in the season 5 reunion, when it was revealed that Dr. Gregory and a male friend had gone into a hotel room with two other women. Although he said that nothing ever happened, the incident left Quad feeling betrayed.

Quad Webb-Lunceford and Dr.Gregory Lunceford Moses Robinson/Getty

By the time season 6 premiered in September, Quad revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she had filed for divorce and that they were living in separate residences.

“I was trying to be everything,” she said during an appearance of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that month. “Eventually that wore on me, and in a sense, it made me resent him a bit.”

Other than the occasional text message and trading barbs in the press, the two haven’t been speaking at all.

Dr. Gregory also has yet to sign the paperwork for their divorce, something that’s frustrated Quad even more.

“He’s been non-compliant in turning in the paperwork in which we need to complete the divorce,” she said on WWHL in September. “If you want to live single, then you do the work to be single.“

Toya Bush-Harris, Mariah Huq, Simone Whitmore, Jacqueline Walters, Heavenly Kimes, Quad Webb Lunceford, and Contessa Metcalfe Greg Endries/Bravo

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the Married to Medicine reunion, the women look back on the season’s ups and downs, including Bush-Harris’ tension with Metcalfe. The husbands get time to sit with Cohen without their wives around, too.

When they join them again, the fallout from Quad and Dr. Greg’s confrontation begins as Quad apologizes to her cast mates for keeping them in the dark about her relationship troubles. “I’m sorry I made you all feel shut out,” she says. “I’m sorry, y’all.”

Divisions are drawn in the group, with Huq apparently not open to hearing Quad’s words. “You are the scum of the earth,” she tells her former friend.

“Why are you even here?” Huq adds to the soon-to-be divorced Quad. “You ain’t even married to medicine, my love.”

Married to Medicine airs Friday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo. Part one of the reunion kicks off on Dec. 21, with part two airing Sunday, Jan. 6 and part three airing Sunday, Jan 13.