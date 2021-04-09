Dr. Simone and Dr. Jackie have had a tense relationship since last season of Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine: Dr. Simone and Dr. Jackie Try to Repair Previously 'Unbreakable' Friendship

Jackie Walters and Simone Whitmore are still trying to repair their friendship after months of tension.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Married to Medicine, the two OBGYNs meet up to talk about their issues, which began last season when Jackie's friendship with fellow cast member Dr. Heavenly Kimes upset Simone.

Heavenly previously made some disparaging comments about Simone's husband, and though Jackie and Simone seemed to have worked through things during the season seven cast reunion, their friendship remains on edge in the current eighth season.

"Did I catch you at a bad time?" Simone asks Jackie on the phone in the new clip.

"Nope, just finishing up in the OR," Jackie responds before confirming that Simone can stop by the hospital to chat.

"Come in, have a seat here like a patient," Jackie says as she welcomes Simone into her office. The pair then proceed to make small talk about Simone's son leaving the house to head to college.

"You miss your baby?" Jackie asks.

"I do, the house is quiet," Simone replies.

"Simone," Jackie then says, finally getting to the reason for their sit down.

"It's like seeing an old boyfriend — I'm trying not to look at you but I'm looking at you," Jackie continues. "I can't do that anymore and I need to understand what can I do or what can we do, and I get this lump in my throat because I miss my friend."

"And you know one of the things that I felt; I felt that we had an unbreakable bond," Simone says.

"Well lets ask, do you want to fix it?" Jackie responds as the clip comes to an end.