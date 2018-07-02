Married to Medicine's Dr. Jackie Walters 'Felt Homicidal' When She Learned of Husband's Affair

Dr. Jackie Walters is opening up about her estranged husband’s cheating scandal, and what it felt like to watch it play out in the public eye.

The 54-year-old OB/GYN and Married to Medicine star made an appearance on Kandi Burruss‘ Kandi Koated Nights premiere, where she spoke out about Curtis Berry’s infidelity.

News of the affair first broke when photos of Berry with another woman went viral last April. Walters learned about the infidelity while the Married to Medicine season 5 cameras were rolling. She famously filed for divorce just three days later.

“Initially for me, I felt homicidal,” Walters told Burruss, explaining that she had to keep her private pain away from her professional career as an OBG/YN.

“When you’re seeing patients and you’re walking into an exam room and you find out on an iPad that your husband’s name is on the blog, you still take care of the patient if you’re like me and you do what you got to do and you go, ‘Okay,’ ” she said. “You’re traumatized initially but I think as a professional, you got to keep doin’ what you got to do.”

She added: “The last thing you want me to do in mid-stream, having surgery or taking care of you is to deal with my own personal problems. That’s part of being a doctor, you sacrifice you.”

Asked if being on TV added to Berry’s celebrity and possibly encouraged him to cheat, Walters said yes.

“The public persona totally adds to it,” Walters said. “Curtis was an athlete before, but I certainly think the exposure of being on TV and [women thinking], ‘Maybe he got a whole lot of money I can get’ [didn’t help].”

Back in November, Walters spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about Berry’s infidelity.

“I didn’t intend to share it,” the two-time breast cancer survivor said. “However, it was addressed. It’s one of those things that you do better than healing in private than you do allowing the public to share it. So yeah, tough is … tough is probably an understatement.”

At the time, Walters said she was working on forgiveness.

“Whether you stay with the person or not, you still have to walk in forgiveness,” she said. “It doesn’t always end in saving the relationship. I think unforgiveness is poison to me and not to the person. It takes a lot of work … and sometimes it doesn’t work.”

One thing she wasn’t doing? Blaming herself for Berry’s affair.

“I have refused to own any rights to that choice that Curtis made,” she said. “I firmly think infidelity damages a relationship because there are a host of conditions and qualifications and considerations that you have to go through and ask, ‘What is it that got my significant other to that place?’ So I own none of it. Infidelity to me is a choice. I cannot make you make a choice. You choose to respond, nobody made you respond that way.”

