Married to Medicine Sneak Peek: Contessa Filed to Separate from Husband Scott, Costar Reveals

Contessa and Scott Metcalfe documented their marital issues over the course of Married to Medicine season 8

After a season of ongoing marital drama, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and her husband Scott appear to be going their separate ways.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at part one of the Married to Medicine reunion, Dr. Jackie Walters discusses the troubles between the couple, which unfolded throughout season 8.

"I'm confused by what Contessa is saying to Scott sometimes," says Jackie. "So I would imagine Scott may be confused by the message, because one day Contessa is very upset about it but then I see like hey, they're on a trip, hanging out, kicking it, what happened?"

Toya Bush-Harris adds, "It's like you're giving him a pass."

"Yeah because we have three children and we're married," Contessa says. "We've been married for 16 years. I guess the question is should I just be mad all the time? Angry and throwing my shoes?"

"No, but just like you said you wanted your children to respect you for being a position and being a mother, you also have to show them that as a mother my husband has to respect me," Toya replies. "You're still going home and you're still going on vacation."

"So leave him?" Contessa prompts, while Toya says, "I don't know it's up to you."

Host Andy Cohen then interjects: "Has the D word come up between you, have you talked about divorce?"

At this point, Contessa grows teary eyed. "All these people on this stage are my friends and I really thank you guys so much for not saying anything," she says. "But any of them can answer that question."

"We most certainly can," Quad Webb-Lunceford says, before adding, "Contessa has moved forward with filing - she filed for a separation."

In a statement to PEOPLE regarding the episode, Scott said, "We have been married for 16 years and no marriage is easy. You will see Contessa and I really talk through our challenges along with the cast of Married to Medicine."

During season 8, Contessa grappled with rumors that Scott had been cheating on her and had photos of other women on his phone. In one episode, her daughter additionally shared that Scott has "girlfriends."

In a recent interview with People TV's Reality Check, Toya opened up about her take on the drama.

"I talk to Contessa quite often and I just let her know that basically girl, you know in your heart when your man is not being honest and he's not being faithful or truthful and I think that she has to make decisions for herself but also for her daughters," she said.

"I said 'You're the example they're going to follow and right now with your daughter having to make excuses for their father is a very sad scenario,' " Toya added. "I said 'I just feel like what your husband has allowed the world to see is disheartening and now you have to make some really important decisions and I think at the reunion, even more decisions.' "