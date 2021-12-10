The former couple met and wed on season 13 of the Lifetime series

Married at First Sight's Rachel and Jose File for Divorce: 'This Decision Best Serves Our Future'

Married at First Sight's Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo are parting ways, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The season 13 couple initially broke up several weeks after their decision day on the Lifetime series, but later got back together by the time the reunion filmed. They were making plans to move back in with each other before ultimately deciding to divorce a few weeks back.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. "It's a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and fourth and trying to make this marriage work we know this decision best serves our future."

They continued, "The MAFS journey taught us a lot about ourselves and what we both need in a partner. We are grateful to all those who stood by us throughout the last 8 plus months."

jose and rachel Credit: Billy Agaba

On Married at First Sight, cast members are paired by the show's relationship experts: Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Viviana Coles. After they wed as strangers, they head out on a honeymoon, move in together, and finally, make a decision between happily ever after and divorce.

Jose documented he and Rachel's journey on the show on his Instagram page over the past several months.

jose and rachel Credit: Mary Kang

In one September post, he shared a picture of him and his now-ex sitting down with Pastor Cal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"As last week came to a close, Pastor Cal had some sound advice for two strangers just trying to make a marriage work," he wrote in the caption. "It's not easy, requires compromise and hard work. Consistent communication and the ability to be flexible. Science & Art."

rachel - married at first sight Credit: Mary Kang

According to her official bio, Houston native Rachel was previously insecure about dating from her parents' divorce, though her previous relationship helped change that.

"In adulthood, she was insecure when it came to dating but this all changed with her last relationship," the bio read. "Though the relationship ended, it restored her hopes of being in a loving marriage with the right man."