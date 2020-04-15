Married at First Sight‘s Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice Split: It's 'in Our Best Interest'

It’s over for Married at First Sight‘s Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s season 10 finale of Lifetime’s hit reality show, Shiben and Justice sit down to make the final decision about their marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I do think you have it in you to be a good husband, but you have not been a good husband to me,” Mindy says.

“I’m sorry. I really do wish I would have taken even the slightest different approach,” Zach replies. “You came into my life for a reason, and I didn’t handle that well. I wish I would have done things very differently, because I think they would have been different.”

RELATED: Married at First Sight’s Brandon Reid Files for Annulment as Marriage to Taylor Dunklin Implodes

Image zoom Lifetime / Everett

And PEOPLE can confirm that the two are moving forward with a divorce.

“I shared such a unique experience with Zach and I’m grateful that he undertook the journey to be married at first sight with me,” Shiben tells PEOPLE in a statement. “While I’m thankful that the experts gave us this opportunity, Zach and I have decided that getting a divorce is in our best interest. I wish Zach nothing but the best and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life.

Justice expresses a similar sentiment, saying he and Shiben remain on good terms.

“There’s a feeling of failure the comes with the word ‘divorce,’ regardless of context,” he tells PEOPLE. “Thankfully, Mindy and I came to an amicable conclusion to the divorce and were able to move forward with friendship. All while having shared such a unique experience together.”

RELATED: Lifetime Announces Self-Taped Married at First Sight Spinoff Couples’ Cam

Fans watched the couple struggle to adjust to married life after meeting at the altar. Justice refused to move in with Shiben, claiming he wasn’t physically attracted to her. Though the two tried to work through their problems, the revelation of Justice’s secret communication with one of Shiben’s friends ultimately ended their relationship.

They aren’t the only couple from season 10 headed for a divorce. In an unprecedented move, Brandon Reid filed for divorce from wife Taylor Dunklin while the season was still airing. (While it’s not the first time someone has filed for divorce before the end of a season, no other MAFS star has publicly ended their marriage before wedding episodes have finished airing.)

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.