Married at First Sight's Zach and Katie Went on Date After Filming — and Their Spouses Are Shocked

Married at First Sight has been filled with shocking twists and turns this season, and the reunion is no different.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE from Wednesday night’s episode, Zach Justice and Katie Conrad reveal they went on a “drinks” date after filming for season 10 wrapped last fall.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I got drinks with Zach. I think it was a couple weeks before Christmas kind of just to talk about this whole experience,” Katie admitted to reunion host Kevin Frazier after being questioned about the meet-up.

Looking uncomfortable, Zach acknowledged he “got together” with Conrad to “talk about the show.”

“You know, you only have so many interactions with each other on camera, so that was a lot of catching up. So yeah,” he added, while his estranged wife Mindy Shiben (the couple chose to split on Decision Day) looked visibly upset next to him.

Image zoom Katie and Zach Kinetic Content

Meanwhile, Katie’s husband Derek Sherman — along with the rest of the cast — looked shocked by the revelation.

RELATED: Married at First Sight‘s Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice Split: It’s ‘in Our Best Interest’

Throughout the season, fans have been increasingly frustrated with Zach’s lack of commitment to Mindy, who was forced to move into their new marital home by herself after Zach refused to live with her. She was also heartbroken after discovering one of her best friends had kindled a “friendship” with Zach, and not surprisingly, the two chose to separate on Decision Day.

Image zoom Victoria V Photography

Image zoom Katie and Derek Victoria V Photography

RELATED: Lifetime Announces Self-Taped Married at First Sight Spinoff Couples’ Cam

Fan favorites at first, Katie and Derek quickly began battling over trust and intimacy issues as the season continued. But by Decision Day, the newlyweds seemed cautiously committed to making their marriage work when they chose to stay together.

To find out if Katie and Derek are still working on their relationship — or if she’s moved on romantically with Zach — tune in to the reunion episode of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content), airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.