Married at First Sight UK Star Marilyse Corrigan Donates Kidney to Save Her Ex's Life

"My job is now done," Married at First Sight star Marilyse Corrigan wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, after participating in a kidney donation scheme that helped save her ex's life

Married at First Sight's Marilyse Corrigan has given the ultimate gift to help her ex and the father of her children.

The British reality star, 37, posted a selfie from her hospital bed Wednesday after undergoing kidney surgery the day before, in order to donate one of her organs in a transplant scheme that helped her ex Shaun get a new kidney of his own.

"We did it!I look far better than I feel for sure. 🤒" Corrigan wrote next to the smiling selfie.

"Thank you for all the messages of support. It has honestly helped get me through the last few days. Hearing so many stories of donations, I have read every message and it has been so comforting to read 🙏💗"

"I've just been to see Shaun, he is doing well, he actually looks better than I do!Which is to be expected," she continued. "Home time. Need my bed & lots of rest now. My job is now done.❤️‍🩹"

Days earlier, the television personality explained on Instagram that she was set to donate her kidney to help her ex, who suffers from polycystic kidney disease, "but not directly."

Corrigan explained that it was "a special day for my family, because it's the day my boys' dad finally gets the kidney transplant he's been waiting for…"

"2 years ago I decided to put myself forward and volunteer without my ex knowing," she continued. "After undergoing lots of hospital trips for tests, scans etc, I was told I could help him! But not directly. So that's where a kidney sharing scheme happens."

As reported by The Sun, the kidney donation scheme involved Corrigan donating her kidney to a woman she never met, and in exchange, her ex Shaun was able to receive a healthy new kidney that matched his own.

"I know that by helping him, it is the right thing for me to do for everyone," Corrigan wrote in her Instagram post on Saturday.

Corrigan and her ex share sons Josh, 13, and Callum, 15.