Lifetime Announces 2 Married at First Sight Spinoffs: Honeymoon Island and Happily Ever After

The hit reality show Married at First Sight — which documents the first weeks of married of life for a couple who met at the altar — is getting two new spinoffs about the beginning and end of relationships.

The first, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, is an eight-episode series about 16 singles looking for love on an exotic island. Premiering on Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. ET, it could be the Bachelor in Paradise for fall! Ranging in age from 25 to 40, the stars are a mix of new faces, fan favorites and unmatched candidates from earlier seasons of the original. At the end of their stay, participants must either get married or leave the island alone.

The male participants for the show (produced by Kinetic Content) are:

Bryan McKay, 40, Miami, FL

McKay, who works as an estimator, prefers to meet women in person because he doesn’t think his personality and sense of humor translate well online and through dating apps. He made it far during season 4 of Married at First Sight, but ultimately the experts were unable to find his perfect match.

Chris Perry, 29, Binghamton, NY

Perry, a musician, personal trainer and youth counselor, is looking for a serious, life-long commitment. A romantic guy at heart, Chris is ready to ditch the apps and find the perfect girl he can spoil regularly and bring home to meet his mom.

Corey Saunders, 31, Boston, MA

The founder and CEO of BEFIT, Corey was named Boston’s Most Eligible Bachelor in 2017 and considered doing the sixth season of Married at First Sight. He’s put love on the back-burner in the past because he’s spent years focusing on his business.

Eric Acosta, 31, Denver, CO

Eric is an entrepreneur, hopeless romantic and dreamer. His last serious relationship actually ended after a year and a half because of the amount he travels for work.

Jona Bienko, 35, Como, CO

Jona, who works as an auto broker, applied for Married at First Sight season 4 in Miami and made it far in the experiment. He says that producers called him to tell him he was matched, but minutes later he was told that his match withdrew from the process.

Shannon Raddler, 33, Atlanta, GA

Shannon, a pharmaceutical sales rep, had a great experience dating Vanessa Nelson on Married at First Sight: Second Chances in Atlanta. While he wasn’t ready to get engaged or married by the end of filming, he wanted to continue to get to know her on a deeper level. But she didn’t feel the same way.

Travis Dalton, 30, Bluffton, SC

An aerospace engineer, Travis signed up to be on Honeymoon Island, because he has an awesome job that he enjoys, he lives in a location that he loves, and he’s just missing someone to share it with. His sister find love on MAFS: Second Chance.

Tyler Moody, 26, Greeley, CO

CNow that the construction company owner has established himself in his career as the owner of a construction company, Tyler is willing to take the risk of life on the island for the reward of potentially finding the love of his life.

The female participants are:

Brandin Brosh, 28, Biloxi, MS

Brandin owns a clothing boutique and her longest relationship lasted for three and a half years with her college boyfriend, but she caught him cheating on her. She won’t settle for someone who isn’t perfect for her, but she’s tired of wishing for Mr. Right.

Isabella McKenzie, 25, Atlanta, GA

A hostess, Isabella believes she’s single because she has high standards, but she’s ready and willing to commit for the right man. Isabella made it to the final round on Married at First Sight: Second Chances, but in the end she wasn’t the right match for David Norton.

Jada Rashawn, 27, San Antonio, TX

A professional nanny placement specialist, Jada’s single because she hasn’t found the right guy and she’s unwilling to settle. She took three years off from dating after a bad breakup to focus on herself.

Jocelyn Thompson, 30, Los Angeles, CA

A huge fan of Married at First Sight, Jocelyn owns a business and is excited about the possibility of finding love on a show similar to MAFS. She’s a smart businesswoman who has every aspect of her life exactly where she wants it.

Katie Muller, 28, Denver, CO

Katie works in digital advertising and is an adventure seeker who typically meets men through friends and dating apps. She wants to find a guy who is as interesting and dynamic as she is.

Kimber Gardner, 28, Las Vegas, NV

A medical sales rep, Kimber is fiercely competitive in her job and hopes those skills translate to life on the island. She wants a man who is just as career-focused, motivated, and fun-loving as she is.

Lizzie Muse, 30, Boston, MA

Lizzie applied when Married at First Sight came to Boston for season six, but the panel of experts was unable to find a match for Lizzie. But she hopes on Honeymoon Island she’ll be able to go full-throttle in her dream atmosphere: the beautiful outdoors with new people and exciting adventures.

Mekalya Silvera, 32, Miami, FL

A hair stylist, Mekalya knew she was ready to find the one and applied for season 4 of Married At First Sight, but her match fell through. She still believes everything happens for a reason.

The second spinoff, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, follows the stories of successful couples from previous seasons of the original — including Shawniece and Jephte from season 6, and Ashley and Anthony from season 5. The first episode airs Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

The original Married at First Sight premiered in 2014 on FYI. It also has two other spinoffs, Married at First Sight: The First Year and Married at First Sight: Second Chances. Lifetime recently renewed Married at First Sight for an eighth season.