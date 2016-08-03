Married at First Sight's Tom Wilson: Why I Didn't Consummate My Marriage on My Wedding Night

After her last relationship left her with a broken heart, Lillian Vilchez focused on her career, but the real estate agent is now ready to find lasting love with Tom Wilson, a yacht interior specialist, on Married at First Sight (a social experiment show where couples meet for the first time on their wedding day). The newlyweds are alternating each week blogging exclusively about the ups and downs of marriage for PEOPLE. Check back after every episode and follow them on Twitter: @Lillian_MAFS and @Tom_MAFS!

Hello everyone!

I’m so stoked to be doing this blog for PEOPLE!

Ok, so first off, I know you must think I’m crazy for marrying a stranger. It’s okay. I get told that everyday. And I agree … I’m a little crazy, but … think about it: What did I have to lose? You gotta take every experience that comes your way! After all, tomorrow could be our last day, so you have to take crazy chances … especially the ones that include love.

So, first, a little about me: I live in a bus. Yes, that’s right … a big ol’ MCI M9. It’s actually a tour bus that I remodeled into what I wanted. Look up your favorite musician and look for their tour bus. Mine is the same size and height, so how come it’s only socially acceptable for rock stars to live on a tour bus?!?

Anyway, a few more fun facts about me: I love to travel and I love to surf! Surfing is my obsession, plain and simple.

It should be noted that I had absolutely no clue what Married at First Sight was when I heard about the show. After the casting call, I just figured that if it was meant to be, I’d be matched. But after the experts told me they’d actually found my wife, it was like, “Whoa, dude, this just got real!”

I just kept telling myself I have nothing to lose. “Just go in and be the best husband you can be!” And in two weeks, I had picked out a tux, went ring shopping and had a crazy bachelor party with my buddies Chris and Ivan. Finally, my last night as a single man had arrived and I had no other desire in life at that point than to meet my wife.

My nerves were killing me. I couldn’t sleep and was just tossing and turning. Finally, I went for a late night skate to exhaust some of my nerves. I came back to my bus dripping in sweat, and after I showered, I felt like I came out like a new man. It was almost like a cleansing, and finally, I was able to sleep. And I did … like a baby. The next morning, I woke up with one thing one my mind. Let’s meet my wife!

Getting ready for my wedding with my family was such a calming experience. It was so nice to be around such a fun, happy group. As I waited for the wedding planner to tell my mom and I that we could start walking to the altar, my mom looked at me and said “Don’t let her change you, you’re so special. She needs to love you for you … in time, of course.”

I looked her in the eye and said, “Love ya, mom. Ready to meet her?”

“Yep!” she replied, “I wonder if she likes the pearls.”

Then, she walked me down the aisle and that’s when I saw my bride’s family and friends. Everyone was so beautiful … and Hispanic. That’s when I knew … and I said to myself, “Sweeeet … a Latina!!” And immediately, I introduced myself to her mother, her sister and all of her friends. Then, as I walked up to the pastor, I felt a raindrop hit me. My first thought was … Uh oh ….

I take my place at the altar and as more times goes by … more raindrops fall. Then, it starts to come down heavier and heavier and the wedding assistants hand out towels and anything else they could find to all the guests to help keep them as dry as possible. Someone passes me an umbrella and I hear my brother yell, “Help the pastor!”

I turn to the pastor and say, “This is bad.”

“Meh,” he responds, “It’s good luck.”

Then, all of a sudden, we hear someone cry out, “She’s walking!”

“We’re seriously doing this?” the pastor asked, “She’s walking down the aisle in the rain?!”

But as the curtains finally part, all I’m thinking is, “What a badass wife I got!”

And moments later, there she was! A beautiful Latina with a huge smile! And there’s a man by her side, walking her down the aisle and I think “Hmmmm, brother? He’s too young to be daddy.” But by that time, she was at the altar, so I reach out and say, “Hello, come on in here,” as I pull her under the umbrella.

Honestly, I was so nervous that I don’t remember much of the actual ceremony except her trembling nervous lips and cheeks. I just kept saying my vows over and over in my head. And when it was time to recite them, I nailed it! I didn’t slip up or anything and I couldn’t let her hands go. After she finished her vows, the rain finally stopped abruptly and we ditched the umbrellas. I looked at my family and we all looked like puppies left in the rain! Haha! We were all soaked! Talk about an icebreaker!

The bright hot sun came out again as I grabbed Lilly’s hands and as soon as the pastor said “You may now kiss the bride,” I made my intentions very clear. I brought her to me by pulling her hands, and just went for it. That kiss was soooo wet and lovely! And honestly, for about the first 15 minutes after the ceremony, we were lost in each other. We couldn’t stop touching each other, and the wet kisses kept coming.

I was like “Dude, I totally scored a hot wife!” I felt so relieved to have finally met my wife. So much weight was off my shoulders and I kept holding her hand so I didn’t float away.

Afterward, the reception was great! Our families got along so well. Lilly’s mom doesn’t speak a lot of English and my mom doesn’t speak any Spanish, so it was so cute seeing them try to communicate. They were inseparable. It felt like a family reunion. Everyone was laughing and having a great time. Meanwhile, Lilly and I discussed our lives and we couldn’t believe that we had so much in common!

Where we went to school, the size of our families, our interests! It was amazing how well they matched us. And it was so nice to talk to Lilly’s family and get to know them. It just felt natural. Midway through the reception, though, her sister Miriam expressed to her that she was upset that she wasn’t included in the bridal party. I could tell that there was something wrong, but I tried hard to be respectful in regard to Lilly’s family affairs. It didn’t take much time for them to work through it, though. Twelve days isn’t a lot of time to plan a wedding, and I think Miriam understood that.

Other than that small hiccup, I couldn’t have imagined a better wedding and reception. And by the end of the night, Lilly and I had zero energy. I spent the last bit carrying her over the threshold to the bed. We ate some chocolate-covered strawberries, and I helped her out of her dress. She showered first then crawled into bed as I took my turn. When I came out, she was all curled up asleep.

I was starting to shut off all the lights when I heard her say, “You wanna snuggle?” And how could I say no?! I, happily, slid into bed next to her and by the time I kissed her goodnight and my head hit the pillow, we both were passed out. I wasn’t, in the least bit, worried about consummating the marriage. I was just happy to finally meet and hold my wife.

Okay, time to check the surf conditions again,

Tom