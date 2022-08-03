'Married at First Sight' : Dramatic Teaser Shows Couples Feuding over 'Vindictive' Acts and 'Trust' Issues

There's trouble in paradise for the Married at First Sight couples.

In PEOPLE's exclusive teaser for the matchmaking series' current season, the couples are shown developing genuine feelings for each other after saying "I do." However, as the honeymoon phase fades, rocky waters will emerge in their respective romances.

The clip opens with the newlyweds enjoying their tropical honeymoon, complete with the first annual Married At First Sight prom. The newlywed glow travels home with the couples, as they warm up to each other even more, especially since they're now living together as husband and wife.

"In very recent days, we have consummated the marriage," Krysten tells relationship expert Pastor Cal, who is more than enthusiastic about the news.

On a more emotional level, Lindy tells Miguel, "The depth, the connection we can build is f---ing incredible."

Lindy and Miguel. Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film

While each of the couples are shown falling in love, Justin's declaration of love to Alexis isn't so well-received by her and she laughs in discomfort.

"I just met this man," Alexis admits in a confessional, before telling a teary-eyed Justin, "This is too much for me."

Justin and Alexis are not the only ones with intimacy issues, as Mitch later confesses to Krysten that "I may not be feeling that physical attraction with you."

At a private dinner, Stacia tells Nate that "it's beneficial to have a post-nup."

"Damn, you don't have faith in your boy?" he asks, as his wife raises her eyebrows at his response.

Alexis and Justin. Mallory Kessel

Even more trust issues are teased between Morgan and Binh. "The thing that I wanted private isn't," Morgan tearfully says. "I'm sorry," Binh responds.

"That broke my trust because I trusted you," Morgan tells Binh on the beach.

Meanwhile, Lindy relays the ultimatum that Miguel gave her while chatting with Justin and Alexis. "I'm giving you eight weeks," she recalls. "That feels like s---."

Later on in the clip, Lindy says, "It sounds like a threat."

"That s--- doesn't fly ever. You don't talk to me like that," Miguel scolds Lindy.

Morgan and Binh. Madeline Barr Photo

The experts ultimately weigh in as psychotherapist Dr. Pia Holec tells Binh, "You were pretty vindictive, like trying to get people to turn against her. What's that about?"

The teaser then cuts to Alexis and Justin's conversation with relationship advisor DeVon Franklin. "You're not gonna have a happy marriage if you control who talks to her, when, how and where," he tells Justin.

Adds Krysten in another dramatic moment of the teaser: "I do not think this is appropriate. I am not going to stand for it."

With more footage of the pairs in tears, the clip ends on the couples, weeks after they got married, as they decide on whether or not they wish to remain married to each other.

"This is way harder than I thought it would be," says Mitch.

"I am trying so hard," Lindy exclaims through her tears before walking inside, leaving Miguel standing motionless outdoors.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.