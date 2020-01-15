Married at First Sight's Brandon Reid Files for Annulment as Marriage to Taylor Dunklin Implodes

It’s over for Married at First Sight‘s Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid.

The tenth season of Lifetime’s hit reality show (produced by Kinetic Content) is just starting to air, but one husband is already making moves to end his marriage, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Reid filed for an annulment on Jan. 2. “As with any union, some end up happily ever after, and others don’t,” says Lifetime in a statement. “Continue to watch MAFS to see what happens with Taylor and Brandon.”

Reid’s move to file is unprecedented in the history of the show. While it’s not the first time someone has filed for divorce before the end of a season, no other MAFS star has publicly ended their marriage before wedding episodes have finished airing.

“Taylor and Brandon’s marriage is one of the most combustible we’ve ever seen,” says a source close to the exes. “They have the most intense love-hate relationship. Right now it’s hate, but I wouldn’t be surprised if next week it comes back to love.”

This season, the cast of Married at First Sight is bigger than ever with five couples struggling to navigate new marriages to complete strangers.

A production source adds that there will be no shortage of drama even beyond Dunklin and Reid’s union. “This season proves to be a roller coaster,” says the insider. “Just when you think you’re getting off the ride, it pulls you in for another spin.”

Before meeting his estranged wife, Reid said he was ready to find a partner after living an independent life. “I haven’t been able to get it right on my own, so I’m trusting the experts to find the perfect match for me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dunklin said she felt the only piece missing in her life was a spouse. “I’m here with open arms waiting for that special someone.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.