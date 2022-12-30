'Married at First Sight' 's Stacia Karcher Confirms Split from Nate Barnes: 'We Don't Go Back'

Married at First Sight's Stacia Karcher is single once again.

The season 15 star announced her split from Nate Barnes on Thursday's kickoff episode of Married at First Sight Nashville, telling host Kevin Frazier: "Nate is no longer around. Yeah, I am divorced," Stacia said. "Yeah, It's time [to move on]."

She explained, "Everything that he agreed to do on the show were all words. There was no action."

Karcher continued, "I gave it time. I waited. I was patient. I lived with him to give him more time to let him know that I was committed. I still want to be friends. I have no ill will [toward] him. I always, like, I love him so."

Sharing that she harbors no hope for reconciliation, Karcher noted that her love for Barner is "not romantic love, it's friendship love" at this point.

Frazier asked, "You closed that door?"

She replied, "Yeah, we don't go back."

Stacia and Nate. Mallory Kessel

The couple had immediate chemistry on the show and both said "I do" at the altar.

But there were signs that the couple was heading toward a split in last month's season 15 Where Are They Now? special. In the episode, the couple were shown to be alternating living at his or her apartment and were caught on camera arguing about certain aspects of their future.

Barnes appeared hesitant about moving in together and having children immediately, while Karcher wanted to start establishing a stable home and life together where they could raise a family.

In the episode, Karcher told her mother that she and her husband weren't in a good place, admitting, "I asked Nate for a separation … Well, a divorce, I guess."

When her mother asked for clarification, answered: "I don't know. I came into the experience wanting to move at a faster pace and be OK with that. Like, I don't think anybody should've came into this process like, 'Oh yeah, I want to get married to this stranger but I wanna move slow now.' I'm like 'OK, so why did we get married then?'"

She added, "Do I stay with somebody who's not there and be anchored down?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight Nashville premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.