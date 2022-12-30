'Married at First Sight' 's Stacia Karcher Confirms Split from Nate Barnes: 'We Don't Go Back'

Only six weeks after viewers saw the couple say "I do" on MAFS' season 15 finale, Karcher says that "Nate is no longer around. Yeah, I am divorced"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 30, 2022 05:12 PM
Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes

Married at First Sight's Stacia Karcher is single once again.

The season 15 star announced her split from Nate Barnes on Thursday's kickoff episode of Married at First Sight Nashville, telling host Kevin Frazier: "Nate is no longer around. Yeah, I am divorced," Stacia said. "Yeah, It's time [to move on]."

She explained, "Everything that he agreed to do on the show were all words. There was no action."

Karcher continued, "I gave it time. I waited. I was patient. I lived with him to give him more time to let him know that I was committed. I still want to be friends. I have no ill will [toward] him. I always, like, I love him so."

Sharing that she harbors no hope for reconciliation, Karcher noted that her love for Barner is "not romantic love, it's friendship love" at this point.

Frazier asked, "You closed that door?"

She replied, "Yeah, we don't go back."

Married at First Sight Mallory Kessel - Justin + Alexis, Nate + Stacie Madeline Barr Photo - Binh + Morgan, Krysten + Mitch Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film - Lindy + Miguel
Stacia and Nate. Mallory Kessel

The couple had immediate chemistry on the show and both said "I do" at the altar.

But there were signs that the couple was heading toward a split in last month's season 15 Where Are They Now? special. In the episode, the couple were shown to be alternating living at his or her apartment and were caught on camera arguing about certain aspects of their future.

Barnes appeared hesitant about moving in together and having children immediately, while Karcher wanted to start establishing a stable home and life together where they could raise a family.

In the episode, Karcher told her mother that she and her husband weren't in a good place, admitting, "I asked Nate for a separation … Well, a divorce, I guess."

When her mother asked for clarification, answered: "I don't know. I came into the experience wanting to move at a faster pace and be OK with that. Like, I don't think anybody should've came into this process like, 'Oh yeah, I want to get married to this stranger but I wanna move slow now.' I'm like 'OK, so why did we get married then?'"

She added, "Do I stay with somebody who's not there and be anchored down?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight Nashville premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Related Articles
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship: A Look Back
Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown
Here's Where Kody Brown Stands with All 4 'Sister Wives' After Meri Split and Christine Divorce
Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson
'Married at First Sight' : Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson Fear 1 'Hot and Cold' Couple Won't Last
Married at First Sight
'Married at First Sight' Recap: All 4 Couples Explain Their Mindsets Before Decision Day Outcome
DeVon Franklin is doing our exclusive Married at First Sight recap for us this week. Headshot link https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eZ-FaV0HecCNnZyzw7brGdD2fNapI4fF/view?usp=sharing Credit: Alan Silfen
'Married at First Sight' : 2 Couples Face the 'Ugly Truth' as DeVon Franklin Details Ensuing 'Messiness'
Paige Banks, Married at First Sight
'Married at First Sight' Recap: Paige Banks Breaks Down Each Couple's Progress as Decision Day Nears
Noi Phommasak from Married at First Sight season 14
'Married at First Sight' : Noi Phommasak Wonders If Couples Can 'Resolve Their Issues' Before Decision Day
Erik Lane from Married at First Sight 94-21092022
'Married at First Sight' : Erik Lake Worries if Pairs Can Overcome 'Turbulence' to Find a 'Happy Ending'
Lisa Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Says Ex's 'RHOM' Hot Mic Moment 'Confirmed My Suspicions' About His New Romance
Johnny Lam MAFS s13
'Married at First Sight' Recap: Johnny Lam Expresses Concerns for 1 Couple Who Were Once 'Frontrunners'
Married at First Sight dom mac
'Married at First Sight' Season 16 First Look: Meet the New Couples Hoping for a Happily Ever After
Henry Rodriguez from Married at First Sight season 11 and his new gf
'Married at First Sight' Recap: Henry Rodriguez Questions 1 Pair's 'Romantic Connection' During Honeymoons
Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely
'Love Is Blind' 's Iyanna Breaks Down 'Crying for the Man I Thought' Jarrette Was After Finalizing Divorce
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix performers Where was the image taken – Nashville, TN When was the image taken – 08/07/22 Who took the photograph – Nick Tavares Full credit line – Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
'Married at First Sight' Recap: Clara Berghaus Debates Which Couples Are 'In This for the Long Haul'
Married at First Sight alum Virginia Coombs (Season 12)
'Married at First Sight' : Virginia Coombs Says the Couples 'Have a Long Way to Go' Before Decision Day