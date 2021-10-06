"Is there someone else?" Bao asks Jonny in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode

Married at First Sight: Johnny Says He Wishes He Had Been 'Matched with Literally Anyone Else'

Married at First Sight stars Johnny and Bao are struggling to find their happy ending.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of the Lifetime series, the couple has an intense chat with Pastor Cal Roberson where Johnny, 35, accuses Bao, also 35, of not being genuine.

In the clip, Johnny says Bao isn't doing enough in the relationship — and claims she's lying about what she does do whenever they're around the other couples on the show.

"I feel like you're constantly giving me excuses on why you haven't done things," he says. "All I'm asking is for you to do things, literally anything."

Bao immediately begins to protest and Pastor Cal jumps in, telling Johnny he's "not being fair."

"I hear you making excuses, and you're trying to find a way to discredit your relationship," he says. "Is there anyone else that you have some kind of affinity for outside?"

"In all my years of counseling, I can tell when someone's attention is divided, and I can tell when someone's trying to sort of sabotage a situation," the relationship coach adds. "I need you to be honest."

Married at First Sight Bao and Johnny | Credit: Amber Charles Photography

Unlike other MAFS couples, Johnny and Bao met before the show while they were in college — a brief, non-romantic encounter that ended when Johnny ghosted her. On the show, the two have struggled to make the transition from acquaintances to husband and wife.

In the sneak peek, Johnny sits in silence after being asked if anyone else is in the picture.

"What I know at this point is that there have been points in this process where I feel like I wish I had been matched with literally anyone else," he finally says, which Bao and Pastor Cal both point out is "mean."

"You're not answering the question," Boa presses. "Is there someone else?"