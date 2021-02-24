"He's trying to get back with his ex," Paige claims in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek

Married at First Sight: Paige Is 'Disgusted' After Chris Says He Wants a Divorce in Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight stars Paige and Chris are struggling to find their happy ending.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of the Lifetime series, Chris, 27, admits that he's not happy in the relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm just not the type that, like, fakes s---," he says. "Whether the cameras are on or the cameras are off, I just gotta be one hundred, you know what I'm saying?"

"I'm not here to waste my time or your time," he adds before he and Paige, 25, both turn off their microphones.

Though the conversation wasn't recorded, Paige calls a producer afterwards to relay what was said.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: LAJOY PHOTOGRAPHY

"He's trying to get back with his ex," she tells the producer. "He said, 'I'm still in love with my ex.' All this s---. I was like, 'You didn't even give this a chance.'"

"He wants to move forward and get a divorce," Paige continues. "He already spoke to, like, a divorce attorney and everything. I cannot believe this s--- at all."

The accountant — who went on MAFS with the hopes that she would break her family's "divorce curse" — gets more and more upset at Chris' revelation.

"I just feel f---ing disgusted right now," she says. "I feel disgusted for having any type of intimacy with this man. F--- that. No. I am f---ing done, period! I'm done with this bulls---."

"F--- you, f--- that bitch," she fumes, going on to note the couple's upcoming meeting with their pastor. "We'll have this conversation with Pastor Cal. I'll air out all his motherf---ing s---."