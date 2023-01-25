'MAFS' : Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference

"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight

By
Published on January 25, 2023 10:00 AM

There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference.

"I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week so I have to present my research, so we're not going to the honeymoon tomorrow," Shaq says. "I have to travel to Jackson, Mississippi so you will be traveling to Jackson, Mississippi to actually come to class with me."

Kirsten appears less than thrilled by the news and tells him that she is making "major sacrifices" by delaying their tropical getaway.

"I didn't want to leave you out," he replies. "I really wanted you to see me in my element."

While Kirsten agrees to attend the conference with her husband, she is most concerned about when they can leave for their honeymoon.

"We're going to leave from there and go straight there," Shaq reassures her.

Married at First Sight Season 16 shaq kirstin
Shaquille and Kirsten. Matthew Kahn Photography

Kirsten doesn't mince words when it comes to her feelings about the delay, explaining in a confessional, "Are you serious right now? Like, we can't go to our honeymoon?"

"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica, having the time of their life, drinking their Bob Marley drinks and I'll be sitting in this hotel, waiting on him to finish his presentation," she adds. "Unbelievable!"

Kirsten tells Shaq that she would be happier for his academic achievements if the conference didn't conflict with their honeymoon.

"If it wasn't our honeymoon, I would be much more excited for you," she admits.

Shaq acknowledges that he is also unhappy about the timing, telling her, "You think I'm excited? I'm really not. I'm not even prepared."

Kirsten ends their conversation by telling her husband that he has "got a lot of making up to do."

Married at First Sight's Kirsten Is Not Happy After Shaq Delays Honeymoon for His Research Presentation
Lifetime

Season 16 of Married at First Sight premiered Jan. 4 with five new Nashville-based couples — all who signed up to be married to a stranger without ever meeting (or seeing each other.) After the weddings, they'll jet-set on a televised honeymoon before returning to real life as spouses.

At the end of the season, the couples will have to decide whether to remain married, or divorce and go their separate ways.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

