Married at First Sight Sneak Peek: See Zack's Emotional Message to Michaela on Decision Day

Married at First Sight's season 13 decision day is almost here.

Throughout the season, five couples, matched by experts, have gotten married, enjoyed honeymoons and moved in together. During Wednesday's episode of the Lifetime series, they must make the decision to stay together or get a divorce.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Zack, 27, and Michaela, 30, sit down with the show's relationship experts to reflect on their romance and reveal their decisions.

The pair have had many ups and downs this season — they immediately clicked after meeting, but their honeymoon was derailed when Zack tested positive for COVID-19, and there has been no shortage of drama since then.

MAFS Sneak Peek: Zack Reads Letter for Micaela Credit: Lifetime

When asked about the "good times" on their decision day, though, Zack pulls out a heartfelt letter that may surprise fans who have been following the couple's journey.

"Honestly Michaela I hope you never look back at the time we spent together with remorse," he begins in the clip. "You made me a better man and for this, I'm forever grateful. I actually see today as the beginning for us, the beginning of something new and something better."

"Everything we've been through, every fight, argument, leave out, laugh, cry, hurricane, meal together — all of it was worth it and I wouldn't change a single thing," he continues, growing emotional. "And I hope you wouldn't either."

"Thank you for loving me, and I can honestly say I love you too," he concludes.

Trying to fight the tears after hearing her husband's sentiments, Michaela asks, "Can I get some tissues?"