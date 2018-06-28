Married at First Sight returns in July to once again take love at first sight to the next level.

Lifetime’s hit reality show (produced by Kinetic Content) — in which six singles meet their spouses for the first time as they exchange vows on their wedding day — is headed to Dallas for its seventh season, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the new cast of couples.

As usual, fans will see the first moment the newlyweds meet, their honeymoon and their daily struggles as they move in with a complete stranger who is now legally tied to them. At the end of the experiment, each couple will decide if they want to remain married or file for divorce.

MIA BALLY & TRISTAN THOMPSON

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson Nat Chittamai and Kaitlin Hooper

No, it’s not that Tristan Thompson. The 29-year-old is a tutoring club owner who finds solace in daily prayer and meditation. Though his parents are divorced, Thompson looks up to his grandparents’ 65-year relationship and hopes he finds lasting love as well through the show. Bally, also 29, works in human resources and grew up in Plano, Texas. Bally’s career is very important to her, but she’s hoping to fill out the other parts of her life and is looking for a match who’s kind, understands unconditional love and is completely ready or commitment.

DANIELLE BERGMAN & BOBBY DODD

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Nat Chittamai and Kaitlin Hooper

Bergman grew up in Washington but left college to travel the world before landing in Texas to pursue a career at a software company. Her parents have been together for 40 years and now the 30-year-old account executive is ready to start a family. Dodd, a 27-year-old project manager, grew up in a small town outside of Dallas and has always been surrounded by loving relationship. His parents have been married for 34 years, but he’s struck out himself with several online relationships. After becoming an uncle and purchasing his own home, Dodd is ready for kids.

AMBER MARTORANA & DAVE FLAHERTY

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty Nat Chittamai and Kaitlin Hooper

Originally from California, Flaherty, a 37-year-old portfolio manager, always thought he would settle down earlier in life. The former basketball player has been struggling to “find a woman of substance,” however, and is one of the last remaining bachelors in his group of friends. Meanwhile, 36-year-old Martorana, a senior division order analyst, has been single for two years and has a “skewed outlook” on relationships. She’s never wanted to settle and took some time off from dating but is now ready to find her life partner who’s hopefully trustworthy and ambitious.

This season, experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Jessica Griffin will be guiding the couples as they go through the ups and downs of a new marriage.

The seventh season of Married at First Sight premieres July 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.