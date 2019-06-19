Married at First Sight Ninth Season Sneak Peek: Cheating Allegations, Screaming Matches and More

Married at First Sight is back — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first-look at what’s in store in the show’s ninth season.

At first, all the couples seem perfectly matched:: Deonna McNeill describes her relationship with Gregory Okotie as a “whirlwind fairytale,” and Amber Bowles exclaims, “My dream husband has become reality!”

Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley seem just as happy: she says they both think it’s a “perfect match,” and Jamie Thompson even tells new spouse Elizabeth Bice that he loves her.

Image zoom Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Image zoom Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson JCM Photography

But the explosive trailer also hints at the drama that these couples will face after the honeymoon phase has passed, and they’ll have to work through their difficulties if they want to last.

Thompson says of his new wife, “I love her — but she’s spiraled out of control.” He’s shown walking out the front door with packed bags as Bice shouts after him, “Just f—ing go, Jamie!”

Image zoom Amber Bowles and Matthew Gwynne JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Image zoom Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Bowles also starts crying when she’s told that her husband was seen at a bar with another woman, and Caldwell sheds tears at the end.

On the first two episodes, eight singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, exchange vows with someone they’ve never met, in the hopes of finding their perfect match.

They’ll be guided by relationship experts — family therapist Dr. Viviana Coles, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson — as they navigate the matchmaking process, wedding day drama and married life.

After living together for eight weeks as newlyweds, the couples will decide whether they want to stay together or divorce and go their separate ways.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Lifetime.