Married at First Sight is back — and three new couples are hoping to find true love through the hit reality show.

The show is set in Dallas this season, and PEOPLE has a closer look at one set of newlyweds who will be saying “I do” seconds after meeting.

In an exclusive clip, the audience meets former basketball player Tristan Thompson, who now owns several tutoring franchises and is ready to settle down.

“It really hurt but I’m at peace now because I understood that God has a plan,” Thompson tells the camera about his basketball career ending due to injury.

Since he was a teen, Thompson has “done the casual dating thing” but is now ready for something more serious. “I want to leave a legacy and say ‘That’s my wife.'”

The experts have chosen to match Thompson with Mia Bally, an airline recruiter who’s also 29 years old.

“In school, I was the only child that looked the way I did,” she says of her biracial background. “I lead a simple life. I do go to church every Sunday [and am] part of a bible study group on Tuesdays.”

The new season of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.